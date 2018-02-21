Despite a sharp decline after troubling third-quarter earnings, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is more or less back where it was the last time I looked at this company, and now we’re all about six months closer to meaningful deployments of 5G equipment (likely to begin in 2018, ramp up in 2019, and really start getting meaningful in 2020). At the same time, the company still has worthwhile opportunities in “ancillary” markets like analytics/automation and enterprise webscale deployments.

Even with the boost that 5G deployments should provide, I do not believe Nokia will deliver all that much long-term growth. Sure, plenty of third-party sources quote figures in the hundreds of billions of dollars for “needed” investment in capacity, but that ignores the realities of the price pressures on companies like Nokia and Ericsson (ERIC), the rise of competitors like Huawei, and the “do more with less” innovations that allow providers to get more out of their installed base.

That doesn’t mean I’m negative on Nokia. I think the shares are still undervalued today, with a possibility that expectations for 5G deployments could improve with time, not to mention potential outperformance from technology licensing and non-traditional/ancillary markets.

Some Good News From An Otherwise “Meh” Quarter

The headline results from Nokia for the fourth quarter weren’t anything special – a 1% revenue decline, with a reported 4% decline in Networks offset by strong growth (up 79% as reported) from the licensing business. Although reported operating profit did increase, Nokia benefited from a one-time catch-up licensing payment; strip that payment out and operating earnings would have missed expectations by around 8%.

Networks revenue was down 4% as reported, though up 2% in constant currency, marking the first organic growth since the Alcatel-Lucent deal. Even so, there was a lot of red on the board on a reported basis – both mobile and fixed declined at a mid-single-digit rate, global services was down even more, IP routing was down 10%, and only optical (up 10%) and apps/analytics (up 1%) delivered growth on a reported basis. Margin pressure also remains an issue, with Networks margin down three points from the year-ago period (and down 450bp from two years ago) and margin compression across all of the sub-segments.

The lucrative tech licensing segment fared better, helped by the recent licensing agreement with Huawei, and segment margin expanded nearly 20 points.

Waiting For 5G … And Hoping The “G” Doesn’t Stand For “Godot”

Mid-2017 hopes that telco spending would reaccelerate in 2018 have since been dashed, and Nokia’s guidance for 2018 calls for a 2% to 4% decline in its Networks business (with even more margin erosion). Although there are still ongoing deployments out there in the world, there’s a lull right now as many operators/providers digest what they have and prepare their plans for 5G.

That 5G transition should be a major opportunity for Nokia, and I believe the company is better-placed relative to its competition (including Ericsson and Huawei) than it was going into the 4G cycle. Although some revenue could start appearing late in 2018, 2020 is likely when things will get much more interesting for Nokia from a revenue and profit perspective – at which point we’ll all see whether the efforts management has made towards improving the profitability of the business were enough to allow the company to really benefit when those good times come again.

In the meantime, the company has to get over a stumble in its Alcatel-Lucent integration. As was made clearer with the third-quarter report, Nokia missed some milestones and targets as it worked to migrate Alcatel-Lucent base stations to Nokia base stations. This process was supposed to finish in 2018 with no swap-outs, but it’s now stretching into 2019 with EUR 1.4B in swap-out costs and some “mission creep” as customers push for 5G upgradeability.

Can Licensing Provide Ongoing Growth?

Nokia has a rich IP estate and has leveraged that into IP licensing deals with a who’s who of major handset companies – including Apple (AAPL), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Huawei, LG (OTC:LGEAF), Xiaomi, HTC, and BlackBerry (BB). Although revenue recognition can be lumpy in this business, it is a rich cash flow stream for the company and can generate more than half of the company’s adjusted operating income in some quarters.

A key question is how much more management can deliver from this business. Management has said it expects double-digit growth in licensing from 2018 to 2020, but reaching that figure is going to require more success than the company has had to date outside of handsets. Nokia would seem to be well-placed to generate at least some growth from auto connectivity and IoT (given shared similarities with handsets in connectivity technologies), but the “black box” nature of the business makes it difficult to model.

Nokia also announced back in the fall of 2017 that it was changing its strategy in the tech business, turning away from digital media (like VR products) and turning more toward digital health. Yet, just a few days ago the company announced its was putting the digital health operation under strategic review. (Update: the company has now apparently decided to exit the business.)



Such a quick turn doesn't exactly built confidence, and it will likely be some time before changes become apparent in the licensing agreements. At a minimum, though, I believe it is still fair to say that Nokia is not simply treating this business like a “cash cow,” but rather as an ongoing potential source of growth.

The Opportunity

Business has slowed more sharply at Nokia than I expected, which has the effect of taking more valuable near-term cash flows out of the DCF model and pushing them back a little ways. I continue to believe that Nokia will outshine Ericsson in the upcoming 5G cycle and I also continue to believe that “Web 2.0” opportunities for Nokia’s IP routing and optical businesses are more than just worthwhile but real opportunities to deliver growth. Along those same lines, I think Nokia’s efforts to pursue other opportunities in enterprise applications (in many cases repurposing technologies from its main business) can bear fruit down the line.

Even so, I don’t think Nokia is likely to grow revenue at a long-term rate above the low single-digits. There will be some years where the company does better than that, and possibly much better, but there will also be the inevitable weak periods like we saw in 2017 (and will probably see in 2018) where revenue contracts – it’s simply the nature of the business they’re in.

Along similar lines, while I believe Nokia can hit double-digit FCF margins in the best years of the upcoming 5G deployment cycle, I’m not as confident that it can hold such high margins on a long-term basis. Sure, maybe “it’s different this time,” but I’d rather be conservative and surprised in a good way. Even so, I expect healthy mid-single-digit FCF growth from Nokia over the next decade, supporting an implied annual total return in the double-digits.

The Bottom Line

The idea of double-digit returns makes Nokia still worth consideration in my book. As the company’s core business bottoms out, I think the market will start looking ahead to the 5G cycle and the prospect of improving revenue growth and substantially higher margins. If Nokia can also deliver strong growth from its licensing operations and outperform in its enterprise markets, so much the better. All in all, then, I think Nokia is still a name to consider as a stock with a favorable risk/reward skew.