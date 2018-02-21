10 REITs With The Best Dividend Growth In 2018

Companies whose dividend payments increase at a rate that outstrips inflation become more attractive to own, boosting their share price.

The market usually punishes dividend cuts or eliminations severely because they indicate financial distress.

Many of the REITs included in my Durable Income Portfolio are companies that have demonstrated a sturdy track record of growth of dividend growth. As Morningstar explains, “dividend investing is buttressed by a strong theoretical foundation, with dividend growth a key driver of long-term equity returns.”

As Morningstar explains, dividend payments represent a way for investors to extract value from their portfolio without selling shares. Dividends constitute hard proof that a company is generating cash.

In contrast to earnings, dividends are difficult to massage or engineer. Several studies over the years have demonstrated that dividend-paying stocks possess a performance advantage over their non-paying counterparts.”

Robert Litzenberger and Krishna Ramaswamy of the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business observed that stocks paying above-average dividend yields tend to produce superior performance.

To payout a dividend payment, the corporate management team must be confident of future cash flows. Conversely, the market usually punishes dividend cuts or eliminations severely because they indicate financial distress, as we saw recently with CBL Properties (CBL). Yahoo Finance

The power of predictable dividends is a reflection of the same disciplinary concept that Harvard Professor Michael Jensen described in a research article (Agency Costs of Free Cash Flow, Corporate Finance, and Takeovers).

In the article, Jensen describes the free cash flow hypothesis whereby a company with too much free cash flow would result in internal insufficiency and waste of corporate resources, thus leading to agency costs as a burden of stockholder wealth.

Simply put, the dividend commitment imposes discipline on executives and directors. Rather than using free cash flow to fund acquisitions of questionable value, buy back shares at prices of unknown attractiveness, hoard cash, or fund speculative growth initiatives, dividends put cash back in the hands of shareholders.

Paying out a dividend fosters shareholder loyalty. If investors are relying on their equity not just for capital appreciation but also for income, they will be likelier to hold on. They have less reason to bolt at the first earnings disappointment, an unexpected management change, or unflattering headlines.

Now, keep in mind, REITs don't have that same problem since they are forced to pay out at least 90% of taxable income in the form of dividends (most payout nearly 100%). As Jensen explains:

“Payouts to shareholders reduce the resources under managers' control, thereby reducing managers' power, and making it more likely they will incur the monitoring of the capital markets which occurs when the firm must obtain new capital. Financing projects internally avoids this monitoring and the possibility the funds will be unavailable or available only at high explicit prices.”

Jensen's free cash flow hypothesis states that when a company has generated an excessive surplus of free cash flow and there are not profitable investment opportunities available, management tends to abuse the free cash flow in hand, resulting in an increase in costs. As Jensen went on to explain,

“Managers with substantial free cash flow can increase dividends or repurchase stock and thereby pay out current cash that would otherwise be invested in low-return projects or wasted. This leaves managers with control over the use of future free cash flows, but they can promise to pay out future cash flows by announcing a "permanent" increase in the dividend. Such promises are weak because dividends can be reduced in the future. The fact that capital markets punish dividend cuts with large stock price reductions is consistent with the agency of free cash flow.”

Even REITs that payout dividends are more susceptible to abuse, waste, and likely under-performance. Numerous examples can be cited and in a recent Forbes article I explained,

“I am trained to analyze the underlying safety of the company’s dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and the overall merit of the stock. Whenever I see that the dividend quality is diminished, usually the yield is double-digit, I immediately begin to question the vulnerability of the business model.”

10 REITs With The Best Dividend Growth In 2018

In the upcoming issues of the Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter, I plan to take a deeper dive into dividend safety with a focus on the top dividend growers. Analysts and investors can learn a lot from studying the underlying dividend and its potential to grow.

From an investor’s standpoint, dividend growth determines the extent to which income will keep pace with the inflation rate. A rising dividend is fundamental to the investors’ ability to preserve purchasing power. Unsurprisingly, companies whose dividend payments increase at a rate that outstrips inflation become more attractive to own, boosting their share price. Dividend growth is fundamental to equity valuation.

Today I decided to provide you with a few of the Top REIT Dividend Growers in 2018.

Keep in mind, this article is just the beginning of the research process and included in my newsletter, I will provide subscribers with a host of other metrics such as payout ratio, historical dividend growth, and cost of capital scores. Also, valuation is a critical pillar and I would not rush out to buy a REIT simply because the company boasts exceptional dividend growth.

To locate the best dividend growers, I screened for the REITs that had the best consensus growth forecasted in 2018 (using FAST Graph data). Keep in mind, data is consensus (“forecasts”) and in some cases the dividend payout for 2018 is actual, and in some cases, it is simply an estimate. None the less, the top best REIT dividend growers for 2018 are as follows:

I have written on most of these REITs over the last few months, here is a list of the latest recommendations/research:

Regency Centers (REG): SWAN: BUY: Latest Article

Hannon Armstrong (HASI): SALSA: BUY: Latest Article

Crown Castle (CCI): SALSA: HOLD: Latest Article

National Storage (NSA): SALSA: HOLD: Latest Article

MGM Growth (MGP): SALSA: HOLD: Latest Article

Preferred Apartment (APTS): SALSA: HOLD: Latest Article

Simon Property (SPG): SWAN: STRONG BUY: Latest Article

NexPoint (NXRT): SALSA: HOLD: Latest Article

CyrusOne (CONE): SALSA: HOLD: Latest Article

American Tower (AMT): SWAN: HOLD: Latest Article

Keep in mind, despite the turmoil in the market, a number of sectors trade at multiples above 20x. We continue to look for trends and insight in the earnings releases and in the direction of the broader market and rates in order to determine the direction of REITs. We believe that there are some excellent opportunities now in the REIT sector, especially if you can cast your net near the highest dividend growers.

In closing, there’s a lot of truth in the saying (Josh Peters), “the safest dividend is the one that’s just been raised” and while dividend growth is not the absolute test of durability, it is certainly one of the reasons that holding shares in a sustainable dividend grower helps me to sleep well at night. It’s “hump day” REIT fans…Happy SWAN Investing!

