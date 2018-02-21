5 Dividend Stocks, 3 Buy Ratings And A Hedge

There are a few in the hold range and a few in the buy range.

Investors should look for solid dividend stocks where they can earn a consistent return.

High levels of volatility in the portfolio are a major problem for investors. The tech sector has been on fire lately. Some dividend investors will still swear by Microsoft (MSFT). Rather than go chasing the more volatile and highly priced tech stocks, I’ve prepared a group of solid dividend growth stocks for my followers. The stocks below are all covering their dividends very effectively.

Altria Group

Altria Group (MO) trades at a lower multiple to forward earnings than we have seen in several years. They have an excellent dividend yield that was easily covered by trailing earnings.

Source: MO investor presentation

Their forward earnings cover it with a substantial margin of safety. The tobacco giant has been on a great sale since their initial headwinds with the FDA. Philip Morris (PM) has seen great success in sales with the new technology internationally.

Walmart

Walmart’s (WMT) rapid acquisition of smaller online companies allowed them to develop an e-commerce platform to rival Amazon (AMZN). Even growth by acquisition is recognized by the market as growth.

Source: WMT investor presentation

WMT’s e-commerce department is having a significant impact on total sales. Since last year when I had a buy rating on WMT and Target (TGT), Walmart has made better progress. I view the company as a hold today, but I expect them to continue to outperform most peers.

Source: WMT investor presentation

Walmart’s guidance continues to look strong. Sam’s Club is where I buy most of my groceries. Well-placed Sam’s Clubs have exceptional traffic.

Realty Income Corporation

Realty Income Corporation (O) is an excellent dividend champion.

Source: O investor presentation

However, as a triple net lease REIT they have a very strong correlation with bonds. While the dividend is very effectively covered, the growth rate may be lower going forward. The correlation with bonds has the potential to send the price down significantly. I suggest holding off for now given the dramatic increase in Treasury yields.

Source: O investor presentation

Realty Income Corporation maintains a conservative capital structure. Their balance sheet is investment grade and their debt to totally market capitalization is 26.5%. O’s balance sheet has helped them continually dominate most peers in AFFO and dividend growth.

Realty Income fits into most portfolio with a substantial dividend yield. Investors can expect that dividend will grow year after year.

Equity Residential

Equity Residential (EQR) has less correlation with bonds than Realty Income Corporation. They pay their dividend quarterly instead of monthly, but they are a very solid apartment REIT. They have a great balance sheet and the recent pressure on wages would be a great tailwind. When wages are climbing, the apartment rental rates tend to climb as well.

EQR invests in coastal markets with constrained supply:

Source: EQR investor presentation

The company is great on several metrics. Some of those metrics are lower leverage and a strong credit rating:

Equity Residential’s ability to control expenses help them deliver strong growth in NOI which translates into growth in FFO. That is a long-term competitive advantage because it allows more of the capital to be paid out in dividends or reinvested.

Tanger Factory Outlets

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is on the verge of becoming a dividend champion. They are going into the final year. Their AFFO covers the dividend with significant room to spare. The low share price reflects two challenges for the company. One is the potential for a slight decline in same store NOI for 2018. It would be their first year without growth in same store NOI after 14 consecutive years of growth. The other challenge is management failing to repurchase any shares during the 4th quarter. Since SKT trades at a large discount to the value of their assets, it would be prudent for management to repurchase shares. I would favor selling their interest in JVs to free up cash flows.

AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has two series of preferred shares.

Source: CWMF

Their more recent series is AGNCN. It has several years of call protection and will switch over to a floating rate when call protection ends. The floating rate is 3-month LIBOR + 5.111%. That is a very reasonable credit margin for a mortgage REIT that invests almost exclusively in agency RMBS. AGNC also hedged heavily on their duration risk. The heavy hedging reduces the amount of net interest income they can earn for common shareholders, but it makes the preferred shares much safer. The floating rate on the security provides a significant amount of protection in case rates continue to increase. I do not believe we are entering into a new period of dramatically higher rates being sustained indefinitely. However, some protection against duration risk is still nice in the portfolio.

Ratings

MO is a buy.

WMT is a hold.

O is a hold.

EQR is a buy.

SKT is a buy.

AGNCN is a buy if it is available right around $25, but investors should not cross a large bid-ask spread. If they can’t get it around $25, they should just wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR, MO, PM, SKT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice.