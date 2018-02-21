The U.S. expansion is into its ninth year and if it continues into May, it will be the second-longest run in history. The natural question is, how much life is left in the U.S. economy? James Marple, Senior Economist, TD Bank, talks to Sara D'Elia about potential risks to the U.S. economy and discusses the likelihood of a recession or further expansion from here. The TD Economics report is available here.
U.S. Economy: Room To Grow Or Recession Ahead?
Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, FWDD, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWL, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SBUS, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USSD, USWD, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Which factors help identify the likelihood of a U.S. recession?
How likely is the Fed to move rates higher and at a faster pace?
Is a U.S. recession around the corner or can we expect continued expansion?
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Economy, Market News Article
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here