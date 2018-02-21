Quick Picks & Lists | Healthcare 

U.S. Biotech/Pharma Sector Daily Observations Letter: February 20, 2018

|
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT), WVE
by: Bhavneesh Sharma
Bhavneesh Sharma
Registered investment advisor, biotech, contrarian
Summary

A down day with declines exceeding advances by more than 2: 1.

We discuss Wave Lifesciences' (WVE) unique stereopure oligonucleotide technology.

How to interpret Aimmune Therapeutics' (AIMT) phase 3 data in peanut allergy?

A down day with declines exceeding advances by more than 2: 1 and NYAD line turning down is not a good sign at this important junction where it is still unclear if we will go