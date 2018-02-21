Closed End Funds | Editors' Picks

Nuveen Preferred And Income 2022 Term Fund - Not What You Came To Buy, But It Is On Sale

|
About: Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (JPT), Includes: FFC, FPF, JPS, PCI, PFF
by: Maks F. S.
Maks F. S.
Registered investment advisor, portfolio strategy, mutual funds, closed-end funds
Income Idea
Summary

JPT is a closed-end fund sponsored by Nuveen, seeking current income and capital appreciation through investments in preferred securities.

The fund currently yields a 6.46% distribution and is trading at a discount of 3.31% to its Net Asset Value. (As of 2/18/2018).

In-depth discussion on the fund.

In yesterday's article we took a look at the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the article "iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF - But Why?"

We came to the conclusion