Pengrowth Energy (PGH) has long gone in one direction.

The problem is the stock has been going in the wrong direction for quite some time. No matter the cause the current CEO gets the blame for that history. The stock did rally from the depths in early 2016. But then the stock price resumed its long term trend.

Therefore shareholders will be happy to know that Derek Evans, the current CEO and President will be retiring on March 15, 2018. His replacement will be Peter Sametz. Mr. Evans will continue in an advisory role until June 30.

Source: Pengrowth Energy January, 2018, Corporate Presentation

Mr. Sametz will have the job of setting Pengrowth Energy on a profitable growth path. Pengrowth Energy is emerging from a period of property sales to reduce debt. There is still a fair amount of debt. Now what is needed is the cash flow to properly service that debt. Clearly the future of the company is closely tied to thermal oil.

Source: Cenovus Energy February, 2018 corporate Presentation

Competitors such as Cenovus Energy (CVE) have been busy reducing costs in this industry. Mr. Sametz steps into an industry that is rapidly changing. There is every chance that Pengrowth fell behind the competition during the property sales. There was never a lot of news about cost savings and production improvements. For the company to survive, those improvements need to happen at a rapid pace.

Source: Cenovus Energy February, 2018 corporate Presentation

As shown above operating costs for Pengrowth Energy are going to have to decrease substantially to remain competitive in the industry. Cenovus is showing operating costs substantially below anything Pengrowth has ever posted.

Source: Pengrowth Energy January 17, 2018, Capital Budget News Release

As shown above, the operating costs for Pengrowth Energy are anywhere from roughly 20% to 50% higher than Cenovus Energy. Pengrowth Energy management has always claimed a premium product with great production characteristics. But the costs shown above do not correspond to a low cost high value product. If this does not change, then producers like Cenovus Energy will squeeze the margins of Pengrowth Energy. The company will literally starve to death by lack of cash flow.

Pengrowth Energy management has taken the first steps to cutting costs by producing enough gas for use by the thermal operation and arrange the transportation of that gas to the correct sites. That step is probably the very first efficiency move in some time. Now management needs a whole lot more efficiency increases to become competitive in the industry.

Much of the light oil and previous gas production is now gone. The budget above shows very little of either left. Therefore there is no other production that will cash flow to service the debt anymore. This company has now simplified down to one division.

Pengrowth management was talking about expanding the thermal production at a cost exceeding C$20 K/BOD. Cenovus has decreased costs shown in the slides above far below that figure. So expansion will not happen until the expansion plans are redesigned in a far more cost effective manner.

Mr. Peter Sametz will definitely be stepping into the hotseat. He appears to have a decent industry background. Now he has to run the company in a way that the stock returns to prices from a few years back. Supposedly the assets are there. Now management has to prove that Pengrowth can effectively compete in the industry. If Mr. Sametz successfully leads the company, then the stock could make investors a lot of profits from current levels. There are enough assets to provide a base that would send the stock soaring. Those assets just have to be used correctly.

Source: Pengrowth Energy January, 2018, Corporate Presentation

Pengrowth management is starting with some very profitable infill programs. Those programs could successfully lower costs materially. Management needs to follow these steps up with a competitive capital program that matches the cash flows shown above. Investors want a decent return on their money. Therefore cash flows will probably have to increase at the various crude oil price levels in the future. Competitors like Cenovus Energy shown above and Suncor (SU) have been busy lowering the breakeven on these projects for some time.

The new management clearly has no track record running the company. Therefore any investment at the present time must be based on the management ability of this management. A very small speculative position would probably be the advisable route given the company track record of the last few years. This management still has to increase cash flow enough to properly service the debt. But banks have given the company some time to do just that. The new CEO has a full plate. But he needs to get a lot done quickly for the company to survive.

