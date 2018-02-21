The Best And Worst Performing Stocks On Earnings This Season

Through Friday, exactly 1,400 companies had reported their Q4 2017 EPS numbers this earnings season. The average one-day price change in reaction to these earnings reports has been a gain of 0.32%.

Bespoke keeps close tabs on all earnings-related news for companies that are publicly traded on US exchanges. We have a full searchable database of all earnings reports going back to 2001 that's available to subscribers.

Below is a list of the 40 stocks that have reacted the most positively to their earnings reports so far this season (since 1/8). Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) ranks first with an unbelievable one-day move of +87.72%. With a one-day gain of 47.58% in response to its 2/6 earnings report, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) ranks second, followed by QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), and Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT).

The only two S&P 500 stocks in the top 40 are GWW and UAA.

Below is a list of the 40 stocks that have had the worst one-day price reaction to earnings this season. MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI) ranks worst with a one-day decline of 36.73%, followed by iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) with a drop of 32.08%. RFP, ACET, and NGVC round out the worst five. Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been the worst performing S&P 500 stock with a one-day drop of 15.47% on 2/9. Other notables on the list of losers include Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS), YRCW, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI).

Below we narrow the list down to just S&P 500 stocks. These are the 30 S&P 500 stocks that have had the best one-day price reactions to earnings this season. Notables include eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB), and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Below are the 30 biggest losers on earnings this season in the S&P 500. United Continental (NYSE:UAL), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), UPS, and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) are a few notables. Ironically, eBay was one of the top performers on earnings this season, while its darling spin-off PayPal was one of the worst.