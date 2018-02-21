Cintas: Is This Really How Much Quality Costs?
About: Cintas Corporation (CTAS)
by: Greg Wajda
Summary
Cintas has had a very strong track record since the Great Recession.
Why no longer noted as a preferred Trump stock, the company's performance has gone from hyperbole to actuality.
The biggest hanging point is the valuation is very stretched, even when comparing to the market and other large cap stocks, which is saying something.
Introduction
The little market that could has clawed its way back from its latest "Vix Gone Wild" correction and is back on track once again.
A stock that did have a