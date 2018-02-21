If the job has been correctly done when a common stock is purchased, the time to sell it is – almost never. - The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher)

In the past 52-weeks, the shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:CORI) - a specialty bioscience that focuses on the innovation and commercialization of patch formulations of various therapeutics - traded $9.18 (+239%) higher at $13.02. Due to its robust fundamentals, the stock has been on an uptrend since we recommended it to subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. Notably, Corium procured over 34% profits. Due to the favorable developments as reported in the latest earnings, it is not far from the truth that the stock will continue to rally going forward. That being said, we’ll elucidate the earnings developments (as well as to reaffirm the investment thesis on this growth company).

Figure 1: ABC stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

The Menlo Park, CA, based firm, Corium International is focusing on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to service the specialty pharma market. Corium’s approved products (and partnering with Mayne Pharma) include clonidine and fentanyl patch for high blood pressure (hypertension) and pain, respectively. In collaboration with Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), the firm is marketing five Crest Whitestrips products. Of note, we are most interested in the Corplex franchises being investigated as the potential treatments of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Complex Donepezil is in its pivotal BE study for Alzheimer’s disease. The other patch formulation, Corplex memantine (being investigated for Alzheimer’s), is in its phase 1 study. As for the Parkinson’s franchise, Corplex ropinirole is in its preclinical stage.

Figure 2: Pipeline of partnered and developing products. (source: Corium International)

Earnings Highlight

We noted that Coreplex Donepezil (the once-weekly transdermal patch of donepezil hydrochloride) has the convenience advantage over the daily oral equivalent medicine, Aricept. Taking 50% of the lucrative Alzheimer’s market, Aricept procured $4.2B for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, we anticipated that it should procure at least $3B due to the aforesaid user convenience as well as favorable side effects profile.

As follows, Corium commenced the second and final treatment period for Complex Donepezil in January 2018. With the anticipated dosing completion in Feb., the company set the date for the reporting of top-line results in Q2. Moreover, ancillary studies are underway in preparing for the New Drug Application (“NDA”) in Q4. That aside, Corium also got listed in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index back in Dec. 2017. Notably, companies that got listed have to meet certain requirements such as market cap and trading volume. President/CEO Peter D. Staple enthused,

During the quarter, we continued to build on the momentum created in fiscal 2017. Our proprietary Corplex Donepezil program has moved forward at a rapid pace; we generated our first human data in 2016 and are actively working towards filing an NDA by the end of this year. In parallel, we have been conducting formulation and feasibility work on preclinical candidates that represent substantial market opportunities, most of which could also benefit from a similar bioequivalence development path. In our partner-based business, we are working with Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to address questions from the FDA relating to Twirla, Agile’s once-weekly contraceptive patch, which we believe represents a significant upside opportunity. We are also in the process of expanding manufacturing capacity for Procter & Gamble’s Crest Whitestrips, as global demand for these products increases.

Final Remarks

For the Q1 fiscal 2018, Corium reported $9.3M revenues compared to $7.0M for the same period a year prior. Product sales grew due to the Crest Whitestrips as well as the fentanyl patch. The clonidine patch, however, experienced reduced sales. Of note, the company posted $13.3M ($0.37 per share) net loss for the aforesaid quarter, compared to $10.4M ($0.46 per share) net loss for the same period of comparison. Looking at the balance sheet, Corium has $45.2M in cash/equivalents. Based on the $20M quarterly operating expenses, there should be adequate funding for two more quarters prior to the need for additional financing.

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug failed to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data report is positive, investors can expect the stock to catapult to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. Despite the overwhelming odds of favorable data outcomes, there are still 25% chances of negative data results.