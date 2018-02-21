Take the real out of Brazil!

I recently wrote about the suitability of iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) as an investment vehicle to access Brazil stock exposure (see Looking Under The Hood Of The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF).

It was pointed out to me by a Cambridge Income Laboratory member that EWZ was unhedged. In this article, I'd like to explore what that means and suggest ways that investors could mitigate currency risk when investing in Brazilian stocks. Can we take the real out of Brazil?

However, I like my title better because it rhymes.

EWZ is unhedged

One of the most important characteristics of EWZ is that it is unhedged. What this means is that the return of a U.S. investor purchasing EWZ in U.S. dollars will be very different from the return of a Brazilian investor buying the Bovespa in Brazilian real if there is a change in the dollar-real exchange rate.

This can have dramatic effects. For example, over the last 5 years, the Bovespa has gained +38.29% but EWZ has fallen by -11.9% (even when dividends are taken into account).

It is easy to see why if we take a look at the dollar to real exchange rate. Five years ago, 1 U.S. dollar could purchase about 2 Brazilian real. However, in early 2016, this figure ramped up to 4 reals. In other words, the Brazilian currency had devalued by about 50% in the span of around 3 years. What this means is that Brazilian investments will be worth less when converted back into U.S. dollars, even if the values of the underlying investments (in real) have not changed.

Check out the following chart which plots the ratio of the Bovespa to EWZ over the last 5 years. We can see that between 2013 and 2016, the Bovespa greatly outperformed EWZ which we can now attribute to the falling real. In fact, if you compare this chart with the chart of the dollar-real exchange rate above, you can see that they are nearly identical.

While how currency movements played out over the past 5 years was decidedly unfavorable for EWZ, note that the reverse scenario applies as well. Namely, if the Brazilian real appreciates versus the U.S. dollar, then EWZ will be expected to outperform the Bovespa because Brazilian investments will now be worth more when converted back into USD.

Hedging exposure to the Brazilian real

Because EWZ is unhedged, someone who wants to gain exposure to Brazilian stock market without being affected by movements in the underlying exchange rate must hedge their exposure to Brazilian real. There are a few ways to achieve this, as described below.

1. Buy EWZ while shorting the WisdomTree Brazilian Real Fund (BZF)

If the Brazilian real depreciates, a short position in BZF will gain in value, thus offsetting the loss to EWZ.

However, there are a few limitations to this strategy. First is that the size of the short position in BZF should be the same as the size of the investment in EWZ you want the position to be fully hedged, which would double the investment dollars required to create the hedged exposure to Brazilian stocks (of course, partially hedging is also an option).

Another shortcoming is that this method introduces the additional risks of shorting, such as potential for unlimited loss (admittedly unlikely), payment of short fees and the possibility for the short position to get called at any time, breaking the hedge.

Finally, it appears that shorting BZF is not a great hedge for the Brazilian real in the first place (see the "Which option is best?" section below).

2. Buy EWZ while selling Brazilian real

This is similar to the first option, except that instead of selling BZF, you sell (short) actual Brazilian real. This can be easily performed if you have a brokerage account with foreign currency privileges. Alternatively a forex trading account can be used, and these normally come with massive leverage privileges as well, allowing you to place the hedge with only a small increase in the proportion of total dollars invested in EWZ. Of course this introduces the issue of funding fees for said leverage.

Or if you have some Brazilian real lying around (perhaps from a recent holiday?) you could exchange it back into dollars, and this could achieve the same net effect as well.

3. Purchase the Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Brazil Hedged Equity ETF (DBBR)

DBBR has a built-in hedge to the Brazilian real (similar to how the well-known DXJ hedges exposure to the Japanese yen). DBBR charges an expense ratio of only 0.60%, which is even lower than EWZ's fee of 0.62%! In other words, you are getting this hedge for free, whereas with the previous options there were short fees or leverage fees to consider. Moreover, and again unlike the previous two methods, with DBBR you do not need to allocate any extra dollars to the position to hedge your exposure.

We can see from the chart below that DBBR (+1.07%) has significantly outperformed EWZ (-7.66%) over the past 5 years. However, DBBR's performance is still far below the Bovespa's (+47.95%). This makes me think that DBBR may be doing a pretty dismal job of hedging exposure to the real.

This is confirmed when looking at the performance of the underlying index of DBBR, the MSCI Brazil US Dollar Hedged Index. As we can see from the table below, the index returns fall far below the MSCI Brazil (Local) index, which measures the performance achievable by a local Brazilian investor in Brazilian stocks.

Index 1 year 3 year (ann.)

5 year (ann.)

MSCI Brazil US Dollar Hedged

24.19 12.03 1.31 MSCI Brazil (Local) 31.84 21.25 9.55 MSCI Brazil 30.95 14.74 -0.18 MSCI Brazil 25/50 29.79 14.36 -0.35

According to MSCI's methodology for the hedged index,

The MSCI Hedged Indexes hedge each foreign currency in the parent index back to a "home" currency by selling each foreign currency forward

at the one-month Forward rate. The amount of forwards sold on the last business day of the month corresponds to the market cap weight of

the securities in the parent index that are quoted in each currency as of the close of two business days before the first calendar day of the

following month. The amount hedged is kept constant over the whole month.

Clearly, this index is not very good at hedging exposure to the real.

Which option is best?

Which strategy would have given the best performance in the past? The following chart shows the 5-year charts of the Bovespa, DBBR, EWZ, BZF and the dollar/real exchange rate.

Ignoring associated costs, option 2 (buying EWZ while selling Brazilian real) would have been the clear winner. A long position in EWZ would have lost -7.66%, while a short position in Brazilian real would have gained +69.10%, for a total return of +61.44% on the EWZ position.

Both option 1 (buying EWZ while shorting BZF) and option 3 (buying DBBR) are pretty dismal. For option 1, shorting BZF would have returned only +5.92% over 5 years, which is not even enough to offset the loss in EWZ (-7.66%). Option 1 would therefore have returned -1.74% on the EWZ position over a 5-year period. Option 3, buying DBBR, is only marginally better giving a +1.07% return as previously indicated in the section above.

The culprit for the terrible performance of options 1 and 3 therefore appears to be the imperfect nature of the methodologies used to hedge/maintain exposure to the real, either in BZF or in DBBR.

Summary

EWZ is unhedged, and so will be affected by movements in the dollar-real exchange rate. Exposure to the Brazilian real can be hedged by shorting BZF or actual reals, or by buying the hedged DBBR instead of EWZ. However, each of these methods has certain drawbacks, and investors should therefore carefully consider (1) the method used to hedge, and (2) whether hedging is needed in the first place.