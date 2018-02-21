The current long thesis for Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) can be summarized as follows:

Trading for $11, it is down almost over 60% from its peak, so it is probably cheap, especially considering that institutional holders bought 5 million shares for $22.50. All antibiotic plays are down, so the crash is simply because the crowd hates antibiotics and shorts are piling in. But Achaogen is the best of the bunch. Differently from gram+ plays like Nabriva (NBRV) and Paratek (PRTK), plazomicin covers an unmet medical need, has little to zero generic competition and crushes its competitors with superior clinical data. CRE resistance rates have been growing strongly, so the TAM will probably double over the next decade. It has an interesting pipeline and especially c-scape is a future blockbuster that is almost certain to be approved on an accelerated development pathway, given that both of its components are already marketed. Manufacturing issues have been solved and plazomicin approval is almost a certainty.

As a rule of thumb, when everybody screams bargain, a screaming bargain is unlikely. I prefer situations where stocks have been effectively and totally forgotten (my readers will remember when I battled deaf ears with my Theravance (TBPH) articles). Or cases where a clearly temporary inefficiency creates an opportunity like when, following the release of Cempra's disastrous AdCom documents, Paratek (PRTK) crashed - despite being clearly a profiteer from its competitor's problems. And in fact, it more than doubled within a few quarters. In the case of Achaogen, the situation is not as evident.

Here is what the data say: In Q4/17 institutional investor ownership decreased by 5.26%. This was more than entirely due to Baker Bros. selling down their significant stake to almost zero. They are presumably out now and sold ~4m shares below $16. Most importantly, with the exceptions of Foresite and NEA, the usual bunch of biotech value funds like ECOR1, Cormorant, Omega, Orbimed, Deerfield or Baupost are totally missing. In fact, ECOR1 was in AKAO, but sold out probably right after the positive plazomicin trial results (at an average price close to where it is today). At the same time, NEA, Baker and Foresite backed up the truck and drove the euphoria that has since turned into melancholia. Foresite started to reduce in Q1/17 already, as the stock peaked. NEA did not participate in the secondary, nor did they add in Q3, when the stock started to fall. At that point Baker started to reduce.

While observing institutional holders can provide some clues, it obviously rarely speaks a clear language. In this case, there is one certainty we can deduct: Several large holders waited for the plazomicin trial to read out and then decided to invest more substantially. (We will see why.) However, they do not appear to believe that the stock was clearly undervalued around $20-25.

Hence, while plazomicin might actually be a great drug, experienced biotech value investors are evidently not so keen on playing this game. Biotech investing is a bit like the opposite of insurance investing: Something good can and certainly will happen - sometimes. The problem is to correctly identify the relevant probabilities. When too many things are uncertain, risks compound and it becomes a plain gamble.

The unmet medical need is there, sure. However, the need is so urgent and the drug is so important that - in order to avoid creating resistant bacteria - it might be used only under the most dire circumstances, after consulting an ID specialist and maybe only in teaching hospitals.

Achaogen has projected a TAM of ~1.5m DoT in the U.S. and in the EU, which is growing year after year. To make things easier, we can agree with that. But plazomicin in most cases will be used together with other drugs and combos, depending on the identified pathogens or on the known susceptibility of the bacteria present in a certain area. It won't take over the entire market. It may be used for only a few days in many cases. - But do we know which strains of which bacteria will infect patients in a certain area in 2020? Nope. Maybe Vabomere will do the job in that area. Or Avycaz in another area. These drugs cover a lot of the pathogens plazomicin covers as well and will probably be even cheaper.

C-scape is a combo of two previously approved generic drugs. It has blockbuster potential, as it restores those drugs' effectiveness, is available as a comfortable pill (no injections, hence large outpatient potential) and could be used in several ESBL+ infections.

The problem here is pricing. Currently it is impossible to piggyback on Achaogen's research and simply buy the two generics to recreate c-scape on the cheap, as one of the two drugs is not even available in the U.S. However, the company is conscious of the problem and is carefully avoiding to release the dosing of the two components as long as possible. Hence, it sees the possibility that some other company might simply press the right generic pills and sell them at a large discount. This may never happen, yet who knows? The subject will certainly come up in pricing discussions and give payers a good chance to keep costs down. Therefore it is probably simply unrealistic to project premium pricing for c-scape and blockbuster sales. If it ever became a blockbuster, some smart generic manufacturer would probably ruin the party.

Moreover c-scape has a limited patent runway of only 8 years. It is not clear if these 8 years start counting from today or from projected approval. Anyway, it is less than usual.

Overall, c-scape appears condemned to remain small as far as sales are concerned, despite the huge TAM.

Vabomere was sold to Melinta (MLNT) for about $400m (see here how this NPV was calculated), which heavily disappointed AKAO investors. Vabomere might even be inferior to plazomicin, but it still works in many patients and actually enjoys a substantial commercial head start of ~1 year. The other competitor, Avycaz, is also already on the market. Avycaz sells in the U.S. for ~$900/DoT before discounts and in the E.U. for ~$360 per DoT, which is probably less than expected. Even if plazomicin sells at a small premium to its competitors, it is hard to justify lofty valuations. (Two complete models for AKAO are available to Stability & Opportunity subscribers.)

Finally, as almost all biotechs, AKAO will need to raise money to launch plazomicin and c-scape. It will have to hire ~65 reps for each drug.

This is something sell-side analysts carefully avoid to consider. Depending on Mr. Market's unpredictable moods, current AKAO investors might own a bit or much less of the future cake. Remember that AKAO had less than 30m shares outstanding until ~14 months ago. It now has ~43m shares, plus another ~5.5m of options, warrants and RSUs which need to be added if we believe the stock will go much higher. So, while a widely respected thesis had modeled a total issuance of 27.4m new shares at a price of $25 between 2017 and breakeven, for a total capital need of $685m, close to all these shares have already added dilution and were issued at a far lower price. A meager total of $230m has been raised. So a conservative assumption would contemplate the issuance of at least a proportional amount of additional shares to raise the remaining capital. But the stocks now trades much lower than the average price obtained of $17.41. Assuming an issuance at $15, another 30m shares will be needed, bringing the likely total to ~80m. The same thesis' calculated NPV would shrink to $13.50 on this basis. And this was a bull thesis.

Putting it all together, we get:

- Pretty uncertain sales projections for plazomicin and a best-case scenario that doesn't provide any margin of safety at the current share price.

- Even more uncertain sales projections for c-scape which then have to be risk-adjusted, as the drug still has to surmount a phase 3 trial, FDA approval and pricing decisions.

- All this is exacerbated by significant dilution risks.

- A probably unexciting private market value and unlikely M&A activity until c-scape pricing will be defined. (If it will be low, NPV will go down, if it will be high, uncertainty about future competition rises and NPV will be lower nevertheless.)

I guess this is why institutional holders have been cautious lately and had waited until the most important risk - the plazomicin trial - was out of the way before piling in. In biotech, risks add up and quickly become impossible to gauge. Achaogen looks like such a case. It certainly may go higher, but the risks involved are difficult to assess. The good thing is, you don't have to invest. I'll watch this one from the sidelines, unless it goes much lower.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.