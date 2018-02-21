Buckle (NYSE: NYSE:BKE) exceeded our expectations of a decrease in comparable store sales for the January period in the range of -2.0% (despite increasingly easy comparable results) by reporting period comparable store sales increased by 0.2%. The positive performance in comparable store sales is the first occurrence in nearly three years – the last positive performance having been recorded in June 2015.

Comparable Store Sales Performance

The performance for the most recent period extended an improving trend on a trailing average basis which we originally began writing about several months ago when sentiment was strongly against the company. The company has since continued to build on that trend in a very consistent fashion (particularly when viewed from a trailing twelve month average perspective) and extended the improving performance trend to nearly a year, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Company Financial Reports and Proprietary Calculations

The slight negative downturn in comparable store sales performance in December, which we identified as a potential source of concern, appears to have been an aberration. Indeed, on a trailing twelve month average basis, the improving trend is accelerating. We expect continued improvement through February, especially given the exceptionally easy comparable relative to the nadir in performance in the prior year period.

In addition, we track the relative percentage point performance versus the prior period for additional insight on trends in the company’s operations. The trend in this measure is also increasingly positive, partially due to the easier comparisons with the prior years, but the trend is, so far, accelerating into the company’s second most important revenue period.

Of course, this trend will probably reverse as the company faces increasingly difficult comparisons after March, the last time comparable store sales fell by double digits versus the prior year. However, despite the increasingly difficult comparisons, the company has clearly reversed the significant negative trend in revenues and performance since 2015.

Source: Company Financial Statements and Proprietary Calculations

Net Revenues

The company’s net revenues also increased 27.1% from the prior period although this number is not directly comparable since the current period was five weeks versus four weeks in the prior year. The increase, without adjusting for the additional week, represents the first time since the middle of 2015 that trailing twelve month average monthly revenues have increased versus the prior period. The additional week tends to skew a direct analysis, so this data point must be taken in context, but it again reinforces our contention that the company has gotten a handle on the business situation.

Source: Company Financial Statements

However, the mismatch between the comparable store sales period and the net revenue period provides an opportunity to run analyses with a potential degree of prediction for the coming February period. We utilized a weekly estimate of sales trends for the company based on historical relative performance in January and February and found that, assuming a January average weekly result similar to our expectations, the reported value would suggest a comparable sales increase for February in the range of +7%. Indeed, this would be consistent with stabilizing revenue performance in the face of the significantly negative comparable store sales result for the prior February period. We grant that there is a large degree of uncertainty in this estimate – reading tea leaves taken to the extreme – but it nonetheless adds to our believe that the company will report a strong increase in comparable store sales in February. The prior year, of course, represented the bottom of comparable store sales results for the company with an incredible -23.2% result, providing a basis for exceptionally easy comparisons in the coming month, such that if the company doesn’t report a significant rebound in comparable store sales for the period – ranging up to +7%, it would be cause for concern.

Next Steps

The approach of spring break represents the company’s second most important sales period from an historical perspective. The company traditionally experiences a revenue ramp from the post-holiday trough in January which accelerates through February and peaks in March, the company’s second most important month in terms of revenues after December. The next two months will be the last critical period providing material information on the company’s ongoing performance before entering the relatively stable summer.

We're also interested in seeing the company's financial results for the most recent period when they are reported in the near future. The significant decrease in inventories ahead of the holiday season relative to sales combined with the improved results for the post-holiday period provide a basis to believe that the company may be able to improve gross margins as a result of less post holiday discounting. We don't place a great degree of emphasis on this factor but believe it may be an opportunity for the company.

Conclusion

Our view is that the company has experience a confluence of factors which has impacted revenue performance and profitability over the last two and a half years. We believe that increasing competition in the marketplace, including online competition, played a role in the process. However, we continue to believe that the company’s greater challenge was related to the shift in fashion trends away from denim and towards athleisure after denim peaked in the 2014/2015 time period. In part, the company has experienced a runoff reversal of the trends which propelled revenue growth and profitability in the years prior (roughly 2009-2014) in spite of a severe economic recession.

The result is that the predictions earlier this year, including those from Deutsche Bank, for ongoing annual revenue declines in the low double digits over the next two or three years are unlikely to materialize and the company will remain profitable as it continues to adjust the business. The share price, after payment of the recent regular and special dividend totaling $2.00 per share, have come down somewhat, resulting in a conservative valuation. The shares are not, as we’ve noted before, the exceptional value they were when we first identified the sustained reversal in comparable store sales results, but we continue to believe that, in the long term, opportunistic investors will be well rewarded by the company.