Athersys: Is It Worth Your Time?

Athersys (ATHX) has had a rough few months on the stock trading front. After hitting a 52-week high of $2.63 in late September 2017, shares have fallen off precipitously, dropping roughly 45% as of the close on Friday, February 16th.

The past few months have certainly had plenty of news to move the stock, including developments in the Phase 3 clinical trial of MultiStem, a stem cell therapy that is Athersys’ chief product candidate, in Japan. New financing arrangements have also served to add new color to the company’s prospects.

In this article, I cover the big developments of the past few months, and discuss their implications for investors considering taking the plunge on this highly speculative play.

Standing By What I Said

I have discussed Athersys in two prior articles, in which I covered the company’s persistent cash woes, as well as the issues surrounding delays to its crucial Phase 3 study in Japan. I observed the persistent risks presented by Athersys in a piece published on September 27th, stating that “With the price recovered as far as it has, getting in now represents a fairly risky choice for an investor.”

That advice now looks quite well timed, given the nasty drop the company’s shares have suffered since its writing. In fact, shares closed on Friday, February 16th at $1.44. That is a more than 20% fall year-to-date.

Since last I discussed Athersys, a great deal has happened, both on the product side and the financing side of the business. Unfortunately, what has happened does fairly little to shift my initial, unenthusiastic outlook.

Phase 3 Moves Ahead

Athersys has made material progress since last I wrote about it. The Japan trial, which is being led by Healios, a Japanese healthcare firm, is the company’s only real lifeline.

A promised US trial, which is likely to cost $20 million, will require a similar partnership arrangement if it has any hope of progressing. Alas for Athersys, a US trial partner has proven elusive. Delays to the commencement of the Japanese trial have likely kept potential partners for other regions at bay.

There have been persistent questions about whether MultiStem can actually deliver on its efficacy promises. The therapy has a lot of science backing it up, but past trials have proven seriously underwhelming. This trial in the ischemic stroke indication is likely MultiStem’s last shot at redemption. With the delays largely surmounted, the question now is whether MultiStem can finally produce the results that could turn it into a blockbuster.

Cash is Still King

The near-term problem remains, as I wrote back in September, one of cash burn and deteriorating financials:

Cash is a serious concern, despite a secondary offering conducted in February 2017. At the end of Q2 2017, Athersys reported a net loss of $6.3 million, leaving $28.6 million in cash and equivalents in the bank. That should be enough for the company to continue operations through Q2 2018.

I discussed in some detail my worries that a further secondary offering would prove inevitable and that it would crush the share price in the same way it did in early 2017 secondary offering, when the share price was driven down from $1.52 to $1.02. Shares recovered fairly swiftly then, but another secondary at this point would likely be more damaging – and harder to bounce back from once again.

As it happens, Athersys managed to arrest some of the financial deterioration by means of an investment facility arranged with a major institutional shareholder, Aspire Capital. As a result of the credit facility, and use of warrants, the company managed to still have $28.2 million in cash at the end of Q3 2017, despite an increased quarterly cash burn of $6.8 million.

Dilution By Any Other Name

In a filing made this month, Athersys reported a further improvement in its cash position, with $29.3 million in the bank at the end of 2017. As evidenced in a prospectus filed on February 14th, that improvement comes as an exchange of shares for cash with Aspire Capital under the preexisting arrangement. The prospectus is for a share purchase agreement with Aspire Capital. From the introduction of the prospectus:

This prospectus relates to a common stock purchase agreement that we entered into with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC (referred to in this prospectus as “Aspire Capital” or the “selling stockholder”) and the potential sale of up to 24,700,000 shares of our common stock by Aspire Capital, consisting of 23,750,000 shares that we may issue at our option to Aspire Capital in the future pursuant to the terms of that purchase agreement, 500,000 shares that we previously sold to Aspire Capital pursuant to that purchase agreement, and 450,000 shares that we previously issued to Aspire Capital as consideration for entering into that purchase agreement. The prices at which Aspire Capital may sell the shares pursuant to this prospectus will be determined by the prevailing market price for the shares or in negotiated transactions. We will not receive proceeds from the sale of our shares by Aspire Capital. However, we may receive proceeds of up to an additional $99.0 million from the sale of our common stock to Aspire Capital pursuant to that purchase agreement we entered into with Aspire Capital.

That amounts to dilution, though it seems to have done little to batter the already beaten-down stock. In any event, these deals have managed to stretch out Athersys’ survival window, giving it the cash to get through 2018 most likely – and thus over the line to the results of the Japan trial. Since the company can keep the lights on to the result, at least one dark cloud has been lifted. Unfortunately, other worries cannot be so easily dispelled.

Investor’s-Eye View

Has anything happened that really materially changes my view of Athersys? Not really. It has managed to lift, or at least delay, the worries over keeping the lights on until the Phase 3 stroke trial is complete. The question now is whether the results are sufficiently positive to finally attract suitors as partners for Phase 3 trials in the US and EU markets. While it will be running on fumes financially when the trial results are revealed, it will have plenty of opportunity to scoop up new capital in a further secondary offering – at a much more favorable share price – or even to access non-dilutive funding through partnerships or, less likely, further credit facilities.

Athersys will be presenting its financial results for Q4 2017 in March. The report and subsequent conference call will hopefully give greater clarity to the various moving parts on the financing side, as well as give some more insights on the ongoing Japan trial and outlook for US and EU trials in the relative near-term.

I will likely revisit this subject after the earnings call if there are any new developments worth mentioning. But for now, it remains very difficult to recommend Athersys to investors, even at its current deflated share price.

As I counseled before, it may be wise to wait for the company to de-risk through a successful trial result. While it would cut into some of the upside, it would be far less risky while still holding significant upside benefits from follow-on catalysts, such as partnerships for US and EU trials, or even a buyout down the line.

