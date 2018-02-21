Summary

Interactive Brokers was one of Portfolio Armor's top ten names at the beginning of November, when we shared those top names with our Bulletproof Investing subscribers.

Since then, it was up nearly 23% as of Tuesday. That sort of performance isn't anomalous for our top names, as we explicate here.

That said, our top names sometimes do poorly, so we present a couple of ways IBKR longs can limit their risk in the event we end up wrong this time.