Broad Run Investment Management, LLC: Separate Account Client Letter For Q4 2017
| About: American Woodmark (AMWD)
Summary
Includes detailed analysis of Broad Run Investment Management, LLC's positions in American Woodmark Corp. and 21st Century Fox.
For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Focus Equity Composite returned 20.2% net of fees compared to 21.1% for the Russell 3000 Index.
For the fourth quarter, the Composite returned 6.0% net of fees compared to 6.3% for the Russell 3000 Index.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Investing Ideas, Fund Holdings
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here