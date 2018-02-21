Broad Run Investment Management, LLC: Separate Account Client Letter For Q4 2017

Includes detailed analysis of Broad Run Investment Management, LLC's positions in American Woodmark Corp. and 21st Century Fox.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, the Focus Equity Composite returned 20.2% net of fees compared to 21.1% for the Russell 3000 Index.

For the fourth quarter, the Composite returned 6.0% net of fees compared to 6.3% for the Russell 3000 Index.