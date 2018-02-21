Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Appleseed Fund Q4 2017 Quarterly Letter
| About: Appleseed Fund (APPIX)
Summary
Appleseed Fund Investor shares generated a 17.42% return during calendar year 2017.
Since its inception in December 2006, Appleseed Fund has generated an annualized return of 6.71% per annum.
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Investing Ideas, Fund Holdings
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here