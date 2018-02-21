Cash Balance Pension Plans: Up To $220,000 Year Of Deductible Retirement Plan Contributions

These are not for everybody. You really need a business with a very high and consistent cash flow for these to work.

Suppose I told you there's a retirement plan that, in certain situations, would allow you to contribute (and deduct) up to $220,000/year. You'd jump all over it and wonder why no one had told you about it before, right? Well, such a plan does exist. But now that I've gotten your attention, let's add the ever-important caveats.

Today, I'm going to provide a very general explanation of a "cash balance pension plan" which planners call a "hybrid plan," because it acts like a defined contribution plan but in reality is a defined benefit plan. However, the underlying details of this plan are complex and require much more than a 7-10 paragraph article. Ultimately, this is something you need to discuss in person with someone knowledgeable on the topic.

Before moving forward, let's define two key terms and explain some of the key planning provisions of each:

Defined contribution plan: these plans specifically state you you can contribute funds up to a specific amount. For example, under rules issued by the IRS, the maximum 401(k) in 2018 is $18,500. The plan provider will usually provide a selection of investment options like ETFs and mutual funds to invest in. Once the money has been contributed, it's up to the market to help it grow (or not). The key here is that the law says "you can contribute this much" -- hence, the term, "defined contribution.

Defined benefit plan: here, the beneficiary receives a specific benefit, which is usually expressed as an annual payout from a hypothetical account balance. For example, the plan document might say, "the beneficiary will receive X% of a final, hypothetical account balance" on achieving age 65, or when he finally retires." Unlike a defined contribution plan where you start at the beginning with a contribution, with a defined benefit plan you start at the end and work your way back.

In general, here's how these plans work. Every year, an employee's account is credited with two sums: a fixed amount (which is usually a percentage of compensation) and an interest amount (an assumed rate of return). This happens every year until retirement when the beneficiary can withdraw either an annuitized amount based on the final account balance or a lump sum (which would be rolled over into an IRA). Sounds simple, right?

No. These plans are not for everybody. First of all, only a business that has a consistently high cash flow can use these plans. You must be able to contribute a large amount of cash on a regular basis. The classic example is a professional's office, where, after starting up and getting established in the community, the doctor/lawyer/accountant hits his/her peak earnings potential. Because it's a high margin business, they have plenty of cash to contribute.

And you can't just "set these up." I would guess that everybody reading this has an individual IRA with a brokerage firm somewhere. It took you maybe 30 minutes to set that account up. And the process was streamlined and automated. That's not possible with a cash balance plan. For starters, you need to get an actuary involved to provide the underlying contribution calculations. Remember -- in defining the ultimate benefit, we're starting at the end, essentially saying, "I want X by year Y." You'll need an actuary to tell you exactly what is possible.

However, in the right place, these plans are amazing. If you or your client have high consistent cash flow and need to aggressively save for retirement, this plan might be the solution.

For more, please see these links, from the IRS and Department of Labor

