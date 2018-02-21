Italian Risks To The Eurozone

Italy's forthcoming parliamentary elections must produce a government committed to solving the country's crippling economic problems via far-reaching reforms.

Judging by Italy's poor economic performance since 2000, it would seem that adopting the euro as its currency in 1999 was a big mistake. However, leaving the euro at this stage would not seem to be a viable alternative for the country.

Most economists would agree that Italy needs faster economic growth if it is to resolve its public debt and banking sector problems in an orderly manner.

With an appreciable risk that Italy could crash out of the euro, hopefully the elections produce a united government committed to serious economic reform.