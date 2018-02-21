BioTime May Very Well Be The Wayne Gretzky Of Clinical Stage Biotech Companies
About: Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX)
by: MedTechBio
Summary
BioTime is a mini-conglomerate of stem cell related technology with enormous market potential.
The impending spin-off of AgeX Therapeutics may generate significant near-term and long-term value.
A look of where BioTime may be headed in 2018.
Investment Thesis
BioTime (BTX) may very well be the Wayne Gretzky of clinical stage biotech companies with countless shots on goal. The mini-conglomerate of stem cell technology has a massive array of market