I Kicked Amazon To The Curb For Alibaba On Valentine's Day
About: Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), BABA
by: Confounded Interest
Summary
Amazon is a fantastic company with huge revenue growth prospects, but I have never been comfortable with the valuation metrics used to rate the company.
Alibaba has a somewhat similar growth profile to Amazon, with perhaps even a longer runway of growth. However, the company is valued by earnings metrics at a much fairer price.
I both love and use Amazon. However, I am not prepared to hold a $700 billion market cap company trading at a 230 PE ratio, long term.