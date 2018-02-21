Long Ideas

I Kicked Amazon To The Curb For Alibaba On Valentine's Day

by: Confounded Interest
Confounded Interest
Summary

Amazon is a fantastic company with huge revenue growth prospects, but I have never been comfortable with the valuation metrics used to rate the company.

Alibaba has a somewhat similar growth profile to Amazon, with perhaps even a longer runway of growth. However, the company is valued by earnings metrics at a much fairer price.

I both love and use Amazon. However, I am not prepared to hold a $700 billion market cap company trading at a 230 PE ratio, long term.

In this article, I would like to discuss my reasons behind the recent swapping of Amazon (AMZN) for Alibaba (BABA) in my equity portfolio.

Let me start off by saying that