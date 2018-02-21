I Kicked Amazon To The Curb For Alibaba On Valentine's Day

Summary

Amazon is a fantastic company with huge revenue growth prospects, but I have never been comfortable with the valuation metrics used to rate the company.

Alibaba has a somewhat similar growth profile to Amazon, with perhaps even a longer runway of growth. However, the company is valued by earnings metrics at a much fairer price.

I both love and use Amazon. However, I am not prepared to hold a $700 billion market cap company trading at a 230 PE ratio, long term.