Increased My High-Conviction Position In Instructure
by: David Harper, CFA
Summary
INST serves a large current total addressable market (TAM) and the future potential TAM is huge.
Recurring revenue (e.g., net revenue retention rate > 100%) with non-trivial switching costs.
Good culture and top-notch management add positive "soft signals"
INST is small cap quality (~ $1.3 billion) destined for mid cap greatness.
I just bought more Instructure (INST) - for the second time - so it is now my largest equity position. While my price is up +16.2% (on weighted average cost), my optimism is