Long Ideas | Tech 

Increased My High-Conviction Position In Instructure

|
About: Instructure, Inc. (INST)
by: David Harper, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

INST serves a large current total addressable market (TAM) and the future potential TAM is huge.

Recurring revenue (e.g., net revenue retention rate > 100%) with non-trivial switching costs.

Good culture and top-notch management add positive "soft signals"

INST is small cap quality (~ $1.3 billion) destined for mid cap greatness.

I just bought more Instructure (INST) - for the second time - so it is now my largest equity position. While my price is up +16.2% (on weighted average cost), my optimism is