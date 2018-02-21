Investment Thesis

Canadian National Railway (CNR) (TSX:CNR) is Canada’s largest transcontinental railroad company. The company has a well-diversified revenue stream and industry leading operating ratio. It also has an excellent track record of returning value to its shareholders through consistent dividend increases and share buybacks. It is a stock well-suited for investors with a long-term investment horizon. However, its shares are fairly valued based on our analysis.

Source: Investor Presentation

Reasons why CNI is still a long-term investment choice

Industry Leading Operating Ratio

Despite a slightly disappointing Q4, CNI still has an industry leading operating ratio. For readers who may not know, the operating ratio is the percentage of operating expenses as a perAs illustrated in the chart below, its operating ratio improved from 63.6% in 2010 to 57.4% in 2017. As can be seen from the chart below, CNI continues to lead its major Canadian rival Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) in terms of operating ratio. The lead was despite the fact that its operating ratio deteriorated by 150 basis points.

Source: Investor Presentation

Well-Diversified Portfolio

CNI has a well-diversified revenue stream. As the table below shows, no one single category of product weighs more than one quarter of its revenue. CNI is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand of commodities and agricultural products in 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

A rail network of three-coast system

CNI has a network of railroads that provides access to the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Gulf Coast (see chart below). Although there are different other options to transport goods across the continent such as through highways, it is far more efficient to transport goods through railroads. CNI’s vast network of railroads is difficult to replicate. With limited competition, the company do enjoy very high margin. Its average return on invested capital in the past 5 years was a stellar 16.1%.

Source: Investor Presentation

Healthy Balance Sheet

CNI has investment grade credit ratings (AA rating from Moody’s, and A rating from S&P) with a stable outlook. It has a net debt to total capitalization ratio of about 38% and a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5x. Its operating cash flow can easily cover its interest expense by a multiple of 11.5x in 2017.

Share Buybacks and Consistent Dividend Increases

CNI recently raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to C$0.455 per share or C$1.82 annually. Its dividend yield is about 1.9%. Its dividend is well supported by its growing free cash flow. Its payout ratio based on free cash flow is about 43.6% in 2017. The company has an excellent track record of increasing its dividend. In fact, it has increased its dividend every year since its IPO in 1995 and has grown its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 16% over 22 years. CNI also has an ambitious share buyback program. In 2017, the company repurchased C$2 billion of shares and is expected to repurchase another C$2 billion in 2018.

Source: Investor Presentation

Is it a buy Right now?

Why the Pullback?

Shares of CNI have pulled back by about 10% from the high reached in early January 2018. The weakness was largely due to its disappointing Q4 and 2018 guidance. CN Rail currently trades at a forward PE ratio of 17.8x. Despite its recent share weakness, it is still trading slightly above its 5-year average PE ratio of 17.2x. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 11.9x is slightly below its 5-year average. As we can see from the table below, CNI’s valuation is comparable to its rival CP Rail. From the table below, I believe CNI’s share price is fairly valued.

Forward PE Ratio 5-Year Forward PE Ratio EV/EBITDA 5-Year EV/EBITDA CN Rail (NYSE:CNI) 17.8x 17.2x 11.9x 12.0x CP Rail (CP) 17.8x 17.1x 12.0x 14.4x

Source: Created by author; Morningstar.Com

Investor Takeaway

CNI operates a vast network of railroads in North America. It has an excellent track record of growing its business and returning value to its shareholders through consistent dividend increases and share buybacks. The recent pullback of CNI share price may have created an opportunity for investors to initiate a position. However, our comparison shows that its share price is only fairly valued. For investors who desire higher margin of safety, it may be better to wait for its share price to pull back even further before initiating a position.

