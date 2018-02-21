Orocobre And Advantage - Drill Results Continue To Expand The Cauchari Basin

The Joint Venture continues to deliver encouraging results in the previously unexplored Northwest section of their land package.
Advantage Lithium is fully funded and quickly moving to deliver a natural-resource estimate that will assist in unlocking shareholder value.
The drill results in the Southeast zone could significantly expand the basin.
Momentum continues to build in the Olaroz-Caurchari basin as Toyota Tsusho and Orocobre announce a major investment to expand their lithium brine project.
Toyota Tsusho recently acquired a 15% stake in Orocobre, placing additional mid-term strategic value on the Joint Venture.
Joint Venture partners Orocobre (OTC:OTCPK:OROCF) and Advantage Lithium (OTC:OTCQX:AVLIF) are starting off the year on a positive note as both companies continue to position themselves deeper within the global lithium supply