I'm a deep value investor, and as such, when looking for recently fallen stocks that may be undervalued I came across StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) (which is not a stock but rather a unit from a Master Limited Partnership - MLP). Initially, I became quite excited as I sized up a very stable business, which is highly leveraged, and had cut its dividend and was playing for survival rather than growth - the usual ingredients I seek. However, StoneMor, although having all the right ingredients has a business which is just too difficult to estimate what its normalize rate could be; so I recommend that potential unitholders avoid StoneMor.

2017 was a difficult year for StoneMor, as it had to incur a large amounts of one-time costs to complete its accounting review and make its restatements. Also, potentially troubling for its unitholders, StoneMor was also behind in its filings. However, with the release of its Q3 2017 results a few days ago, the Partnership states that it has put these issues behind and although the dividend will continue to be cut for two or three more quarters, it will in the near future be reinstated.

Next, StoneMor carries a significant amount of debt. And its debt has been slowly increasing over time, for example, StoneMor finished FY 2011 with $195 million of gross debt and finished Q3 2017 with approximately $310 million of gross debt. Unitholders could point out that revenue has also been increasing over time, and that it finished FY 2011 with $228 million and its most recent Trailing Twelve Months are at $340 million. Which is true, but in spite of revenue increasing, which superficially, appears quite enticing, as it has already transpired in the earnings call, its margins are significantly worse than those of its peer group. But, even before comparing StoneMor with its peers, for now, just focusing on two trends which over time have been presenting themselves, margin compression and unitholder dilution, it goes some way to highlight how dangerous it is to invest in StoneMor.

Margin Compression

StoneMor's operating margin has been slowly trending down over the past 10 years, starting as high 9%-10% in 2007-2008 and finishing its TTM at negative operating profit margin. When CEO Paul Grady was being grilled on the earnings call to come up with some tangible number that it could get the business margins at, he was, quite clumsily evasive. This is an absolute minimum that investors would be expecting after the torrid 2017 they found themselves in, so, "plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose".

However, it is not only operating margins which are struggling, inevitably, what follows is a lack of solid free cash flow. When analyst John Ransom asked about free cash flow, management basically admitted that once we consider one-time recoveries StoneMor will only generate roughly $20-$25 million in FCF for 2017. Which, I would actually argue that it is too aggressive and unsustainable, particularly given the fact that StoneMor's trade payables have been extended as far as they have been and offered up roughly $14 million over the past 9 months, and is not a recurring source of cash going forward.

Number of units diluted

Right off the bat, the numbers of limited partners' units outstanding has risen from 21 million at YE 2013 and it will finish YE 2017 with at least an 80% dilution, at roughly 38 million. Said another way, this means that while StoneMor has been claiming to operate as a dividend-paying partnership it certainly has not been doing so. In fact, let's take the past 3 full years (so, not including FY 2017 as this hasn't finished yet) To put these numbers in context, in the period 2014-2016, the proceeds from selling units generated approx. $312 million vs. approx. $219 million in cash distributions - which means, that management dilutes shareholders with one hand and loudly talks about its dividend with the other.

Debt Covenants

StoneMor's leverage ratio according to its credit agreement as of Q3 2017 was roughly 4.46X compared with the maximum allowance at 4.5X. Given that the death care business tends to quite predictable at generating cash, I can understand StoneMor wishing to take on as much leverage as it can get away with. However, as I've already discussed, throughout StoneMor' operational business cycle, as we can see, is anything but stable and predictable. Incidentally, realistically, I suspect that StoneMor will need to renegotiate covenants as management seeks to operate with some sort of covenant cushion - which means, more one-off fees to renegotiate its agreements and a higher interest rate on its debt going forward. According to its 10Q Q3 2017, this appears to have already happened before already,

As of September 30, 2017, the outstanding amount of borrowings under the Amended Credit Agreement was $142.9 million, which was used to pay down outstanding obligations under the Partnership's prior credit agreement, to pay fees, costs and expenses related to the New Agreements and to fund working capital needs

Highlighted in bold, you can see, practically verbatim, what is likely to reoccur going forward. Finally, its credit facility is already quite maxed out (only $3 million left on it), is due at the end of 2020, so StoneMor needs to figure out a way to prove to lenders that are no doubt are anxious also, that there is a viable and stable going concern at StoneMor.

Takeaway

I can truly understand the temptation to invest in StoneMor, as I too came upon it by accident and did brew over whether it could work itself out and return to former trading prices of $15-$20. But I think that over the next, 1-2 years, it is more likely to fall further rather than go back up.

