UPS: Pick Up Near 52-Week Low
About: United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)
by: Beulah Meriam K
Summary
UPS has a sound strategy for revenue and volume growth in the U.S. Domestic Package market, its more important segment.
That strategy is typically highlighted during the fourth calendar quarter of every year.
If you're ready for the long haul, picking up a piece of UPS when it's trading near its 52-week low might be a good idea.
Though the fear of Amazon (AMZN) disrupting the transportation and logistics segment and giving UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX) a run for their money remains strong in media circles,