Homebuilder Stocks DR Horton And 4 Others Remain Vulnerable Despite Data Hype

KB Home, PulteGroup and Toll Brothers are still well below their July 2005 all-time highs, while DR Horton and Lennar set all-time highs in January.

Despite stock market strength and hype of the housing market all five major homebuilders are in correction territory.

Homebuilder confidence remained at 72 in February - still well above the neutral 50.

Housing date remains positive according to Wall Street and most long-term investors. I disagree – Here’s why?

On Feb. 15 the National Association of Home Builders reported that their housing market index remained unchanged at an elevated reading of 72, where 50 is neutral.

On Feb. 16 in a press release, the NAHB stated that housing starts popped by 9.7% in January to 1.33 million units. The big gain was led by a 23.7% rise in multifamily dwellings. Single-family starts, the NAHB benchmark, rose by just 3.7% to 877,000 units, seasonally adjusted well below potential.

Homebuilders are bullish on the demand for new homes given the pro-business political climate, but they remain concerned by shortages of labor and lots and price increases for materials. The NAHB do not seem to be concerned by higher mortgage rates and ballooning household debt.

Monthly Graph of the NAHB HMI vs Single-Family Housing Starts

Courtesy of the National Association of Home Builders

The NAHB HMI at 72 in February is shown in blue with the scale at the left side of the graph. Single-family housing starts is shown in red with the scale on the right side of the graph. This reading is for December, so it will be higher next month.

Note that the HMI continues to lead the rise in starts by a significant margin, which in my view is a warning. When the index was 72 in June 2005, single-family starts were approaching 1.8 million units, not struggling at half that pace.

Home Prices Are Way Too High

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Indices for November 2017 continue to show a reinflating price bubble for home prices. The 20-City Composite, rose by 6.4% year over year in November far exceeding the rate of inflation. In fact, home prices have been risings by 3 times the rate of inflation for 28 consecutive months.

The 20-City Composite peaked at 206.52 in July 2016 declined by 35.1%, returning to the inflation-adjusted trend in March 2012 then began to re-inflate. At 204.21 in November, this composite is up 52.3% and just 1.1% from capturing the peak.

Here’s a scorecard for the five major homebuilders

Let’s look at the weekly charts and key trading levels

Note that the horizontal lines are key levels from my proprietary analytics: weekly monthly, quarterly, semiannual or annual.

DR Horton (DHI)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

DR Horton has a negative weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $47.32 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $30.81, considered the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Feb. 12, 2016 when the average was $23.31. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 34.13 down from 43.49 on Feb. 16.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $41.12 and reduce holdings on strength to this week’s risky level of $46.70. My semiannual and annual pivots are $45.41 and $45.45, respectively.

KB Home (KBH)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

KB Home has a negative weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $31.50, and above its 200-week simple moving average of $17.65, considered the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Feb. 10, 2017 when the average was $15.97. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 36.73 down from 45.13 on Feb. 16.

Trading Strategy: Buy on weakness my annual and semiannual value levels of $22.52 and $22.40, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $33.73. My quarterly pivot is $30.62.

Lennar (LEN)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Lennar has a negative weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $62.15, and above its 200-week simple moving average of $47.42, considered the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Jan. 6, 2017 when the average was $42.42. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 41.85 this week down from 51.82 on Feb. 16.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $53.65 and reduce holdings on strength to monthly and annual risky levels of $63.52 and $70.88, respectively. My semiannual pivot is $61.11.

PulteGroup (PHM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

PulteGroup has a negative weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $31.26. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average of $21.55, which is the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Jan. 27, 2017 when the average was $19.36. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 37.73 down from 47.70 on Feb. 16.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $25.96 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $35.86. My annual and quarterly pivots are $29.23 and $30.74, respectively.

Toll Brothers (TOL)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Toll Brothers has a negative weekly chart with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $47.51. The stock is above its 200-week simple moving average of $35.27, which is the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Feb. 24, 2017 when the average was $33.33. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 44.77 down from 51.34 on Feb. 16.

Trading Strategy: Buy weakness to my quarterly and semiannual value levels of $40.12 and $37.69, respectively, and sell strength to my annual and monthly risky levels of $48.60 and $51.11, respectively.

