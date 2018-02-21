Weekly Rig Count Report: Permian Down For The First Time This Year

Permian saw the first decrease in rig count being down 4.

Summary

In the week that ended on February 16, U.S. rig count was unchanged at 975, and Canadian rig count decreased by 7. Compared with the same week last year, rig count increased by 226 in the U.S. and lowered by 13 in Canada. Total rig count in North America decreased by 7 from last week.

U.S. Rig Count

In the past week, we saw the U.S. added 7 oil rigs and lost 7 gas rigs, resulting in the total rig count unchanged for the week. The bulk of the addition was for horizontal rigs which are widely used in shale production.

Major U.S. Basins Variances

Permian saw its first decrease in rig count last week after 4 rigs were pulled.

We expect any further rig additions to concentrate at Permian in 2018, similar to the surge of Permian in the last two years. Permian has accounted for the bulk of the recent surge in rig counts.

Horizontal rigs continued to account for majority of the total rigs at work.

Canada Rig Count

Canada rig counts decreased by 7 from last week. Compared to the same time last year, oil rigs added 24 while gas rigs decreased by 37. Canadian gas producers continue to suffer from depressed local pricing and supply glut. We expect Canadian oil and gas producers continue to suffer from widening WCS differential and AECO pricing and estimate the rig count to stay low in 2018.

Oil rigs continued to represent a larger share of the total rig count as gas producers slash 2018 budget due to supply glut and logistics issues.

WCS differential continued its dismal performance and is hovering just below $30 for the near-term futures. Canadian heavy oil production continues to suffer from the widening discount and we do not expect any improvement in the near term as any proposed pipelines are still years away from being built.

(Source: CME)

