Omega Takes A SWAN Dive
About: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)
by: Robert Ruggirello, CFA
Summary
Investors should not expect another dividend raise in 2018 given that dividend coverage has evaporated.
Operating conditions continue to deteriorate at two top 10 tenants.
A third top 10 tenant has filed for bankruptcy.
Management disclosures cannot be taken at face value, and they have underestimated sector headwinds.
We provide highlights from all 4 2017 quarterly earnings calls.
Summary Conclusion
In our opinion Omega (OHI) is a speculative high yield security, not a blue chip. Management has been consistently wrong about operating conditions throughout 2017. Management recently provided guidance for 2018