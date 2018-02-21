Bargain Hunting: 4 Reasons To Buy Libbey At $6 Per Share
About: Libbey Inc. (LBY)
by: Hawkinvest
Summary
The recent market correction has created buying opportunities, especially in small-cap stocks, many of which have not yet bounced back.
Libbey is a global leader in glassware and dinnerware, possibly "best of breed" in its industry.
Libbey shares appear very undervalued now, which has created a significant buying opportunity.
This stock currently trades for just around 9 times earnings and it offers a yield of about 7.75%.
With the stock at just about $6 per share and with consensus analyst price targets at $12, the potential upside is significant.
Libbey, Inc. (LBY) is a leading maker of glassware and dinnerware. It manufactures and markets its products under the Libbey brand name as well as a few other globally recognized brands. It sells