Bargain Hunting: 4 Reasons To Buy Libbey At $6 Per Share

Summary

The recent market correction has created buying opportunities, especially in small-cap stocks, many of which have not yet bounced back.

Libbey is a global leader in glassware and dinnerware, possibly "best of breed" in its industry.

Libbey shares appear very undervalued now, which has created a significant buying opportunity.

This stock currently trades for just around 9 times earnings and it offers a yield of about 7.75%.

With the stock at just about $6 per share and with consensus analyst price targets at $12, the potential upside is significant.