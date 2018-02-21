Warren Buffett has increased his stake in Apple (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:AAPL) with an addition of another 31 million shares in the recent quarter. This brings the total stake of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) in Apple to a staggering $28 billion, comprising 14.6% of the $191 billion assets of Berkshire. The scale of investment and the reasons behind this ramp up have a significant similarity to the previous mega investment by Buffett in IBM (NYSE: IBM).

In 2011, Buffett broke his long-held disinclination towards tech stocks with a multi-billion dollar investment in IBM. This investment was over $10 billion at one point. At that time, IBM was seeing a decent bull run as the EPS grew rapidly due to modest growth in net income and a big reduction in outstanding shares. To jog the memory a bit, in 2007, then IBM CEO Sam Palmisano promised the company would deliver $10 EPS by 2010. The company posted much better EPS of $11.52 in 2010 which increased the bullish bet on the stock. Palmisano then doubled down on reducing more shares through buybacks and promised $20 EPS by 2015. This was known as “Roadmap 2015”.

Eventually, the company saw declining revenues as the market shifted away from traditional IT solutions. IBM dumped this EPS target at end of 2014 and finally reported a EPS of just $14.92 in 2015 despite going full throttle on share buybacks. (In 2014 the company spent $12 billion on buybacks). Buffett has been reducing his stake in IBM for the past few quarters and in the latest fillings showed a mere 2 million shares worth $300 million.

Apple and IBM, a tale of two companies

Although Apple and IBM are very different in their operations and revenue streams, IBM-2011 and Apple-2018 have a number of similarities. In the three years prior to Buffett’s investment in IBM in 2011, IBM made stock buybacks of 13% while revenue moved up a mere 2%. Squeezing more income from current operations and buoyed by buybacks, the EPS still grew in double digits annually.

Apple has also been following a similar curve in the last three years. In the last three years, Apple has bought back over 11% of its stock and has shown cumulative revenue growth in single digit. The EPS has increased by double-digit only due to a reduction in outstanding share count.

Many investors follow Buffett due to his long-term buy and hold strategy and his investments in companies that have a good competitive moat. However, as IBM showed, not all investments deliver good returns. Since Buffett’s initial stake in IBM in 2011, S&P 500 has provided total returns of 174% whereas IBM has provided total returns of only 7%. (Note: Due to staggered purchase and selling, Buffett’s investment returns in IBM could be different but on average, they would still have underperformed the market by a huge margin.)

Replicating Buffett’s investment in Apple would require analyzing the advantages of a long-term buy and hold strategy and not following short-term price targets of $190 or $220 or higher by other analysts.

Apple is still largely a product company that gets a large percentage of its revenue from a single product.

Source: Statista

Since launching in 2007, iPhone’s revenue share in Apple reached a high of close to 60% in 2012. Hypothetically, if a similar new product line could add revenue at the rapid pace of early iPhones, it would still take 5-6 years to reach maturity during, which time it could add 60% to the current revenue base. This would deliver incremental compounded annual growth rate of 8-10% to the revenue.

It is highly questionable whether a new product line can deliver margins greater than iPhone unless it is curing cancer. Hence, this new product can show incremental income growth of at best 10%.

Source: Apple filings

This new hypothetical product line would also need to add $150 billion in revenue, which is close to the total value of oil produced in the U.S. in 2017. This product would need to show gross margins of at least 35%. Even if these extraordinary results are achieved, this product will still have an incremental revenue/earnings impact of only 10% annually for 5-6 years.

As of now, neither Services nor the Other Products segment has the ability to deliver anything close to above-given figures. Many analysts have spoken extensively about the potential of augmented reality, video, Homepod, etc. but again, it is difficult to see if any of these segments would be achieving the level of success shown by iPhone.

What about new iPhone supercycles?

Most of the bullish run in Apple’s stock in 2017 was due to the expectations of a big iPhone X supercycle. In the latest quarter, Apple showed that it can still deliver top-line growth while having stagnant sales by improving average selling price (ASP). The improvement in ASP due to the higher priced iPhone X allowed the company to corner more than 50% of total smartphone revenue share.

Fig: Apple’s revenue share of total smartphone sales. Source

The worldwide smartphone revenue base has grown in single digits in 2017, which shows that the market is close to saturation. In the best case scenario, Apple might still get a bigger chunk of this industry, but it certainly has a ceiling limit to its growth if it wants to protect its margins. Other competitors have also shown a greater growth rate than Apple. According to the above statistics, Apple saw a revenue growth of 13.2% while Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei delivered revenue growth of 16.7%. Again, this higher growth is during iPhone X cycle when pent-up demand allows Apple to increase its revenue share.

Whether there are more supercycles to come or not, it is difficult to see how this product segment can show sustainable double-digit revenue growth when the entire industry is getting close to saturation and it already has a high market share.

Apple has already declared that over time it will have a cash neutral position. This will free up billions of dollars that the company can use for stock buybacks. However, as we saw with IBM, if the top line is stagnant or declining, Wall Street rarely shows a bullish momentum in the stock, no matter how many billions are set aside for buybacks.

At this point, it can be safely said that it would be difficult for Apple to hit double-digit revenue growth on a sustainable basis over the next decade. Margin growth at the current level is also unlikely. We do not know if there is a new product line that can show over $100 billion in annual revenue (probably no one on the planet knows). Even if such a product is there, it will at best show incremental revenue growth of 10% on Apple’s huge revenue base for 5-6 years before it hits saturation. Buybacks will add 3-5 percentage point to EPS growth. An outstanding stock buyback of 5% at the current price will require a $50 billion annual program - which is close to all the net income the company produces annually.

Investor Takeaway

Buffett’s second big bet in tech sector could very well end up like the first. On a long-term basis, the current product and services lineup will at best provide mid-single digit revenue growth. Stock buybacks can add a few percentage points to the EPS, but it is difficult to see how Apple will deliver double-digit EPS growth on a sustainable basis. The current ttm PE ratio of 18 is close to the highest point in this decade. Hence, valuation expansion for modest revenue growth seems unlikely.

Even if a new product similar to an iPhone is released, the incremental percentage growth in revenue would still be quite modest due to an already high revenue base. For a time horizon of a decade or more, it would be difficult for Apple’s stock to outperform S&P 500 with a decent margin. Hence, investors should consider other buy and hold options and give Apple a miss as a long-term investment.