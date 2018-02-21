The VIX Needs A Fix

Last week, the stock market made back more than half the losses it suffered in the previous two weeks. The Dow industrials rose 4.25%, the S&P 500 rose 4.30%, and NASDAQ shot up 5.31%. But in my opinion, the biggest news last week was that FINRA (the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority), which regulates broker dealers, is now looking into whether prices linked to the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) have been manipulated. The VIX is derived from S&P 500 options prices and FINRA is specifically looking at whether or not traders placed bets on S&P 500 options to influence the prices for VIX futures.

I'll have more to say on that development later on. In the meantime, new Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed will "remain alert" to any risks to financial stability. This was his first attempt to calm the financial markets. Powell added that "We are in the process of gradually normalizing both interest rate policy and our balance sheet with a view to extending the recovery and sustaining the pursuit of our objectives."

Translated from Fedspeak, Powell intends to shrink the Fed's balance sheet by selling $10 billion to $50 billion per month in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities that it had accumulated after the 2008 financial crisis. Since the Fed has to maintain orderly interest rates to "normalize" and unwind its balance sheet, I think you can assume that the Fed will not let interest rates rise too high, too fast.

Another Derivate - The Venerable "VIX" - Devastates the Market

Last Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported (in "Regulator Looks into Alleged Manipulation of VIX, Wall Street's 'Fear Index'") that the VIX might be manipulated: "Traders trying to move prices for VIX futures and options could achieve this by making the options bets at a special auction that takes place each month to calculate settlement values." A whistleblower has urged regulators to investigate this possibility of VIX manipulation, even though the CBOE is fighting back in a public spat that is not very flattering.

The bottom line is that since VIX-derived portfolio insurance failed earlier this month in a spectacular manner via (1) Exchange Traded Notes, (2) an option mutual fund designed for portfolio protection, and (3) in multiple risk-parity products promoted by the hedge fund industry, these portfolio insurance products are likely doomed. The VIX soared in popularity in the past decade as a popular hedging tool, but when everybody is engaged in the same or similar trade, a "Black Swan" event all too often happens.

That is apparently what happened in early February when the options tail (i.e., VIX) wagged the dog (i.e., the S&P 500). This won't end soon, and it probably won't end without some pain to some big names. These regulatory investigations can take several years to uncover, so VIX portfolio insurance and risk-parity products will likely be doomed until Wall Street designs another type of portfolio insurance.

Interestingly, former SEC Chairman Harvey Pitt said on CNBC on Friday, "It's quite clear that these index's options can be manipulated. And when there were complaints about possible manipulation, the CBOE, as the marketplace, should have sprung into action." If a former SEC official is blaming the CBOE, nothing is going to likely get fixed, since the regulators are starting to blame each other.

Inflation Rises Rapidly in January: Is Inflation a New Danger?

Last Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.5% (a 6% annual rate) in January, the largest monthly increase in five months. In the past 12 months, the CPI is now running at a 2.1% annual pace, a bit above the Fed's 2% inflation target. The next day, the Labor Department reported that the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.4% in January (a 4.8% annual rate), which was not a surprise, due to higher energy prices. However, the big surprise was that the core PPI, excluding food, energy, and trade, rose 0.4%, so there is now strong evidence of wholesale inflation. In the past 12 months, the PPI has risen 2.7% and the core PPI rose 2.5%, so wholesale inflation is now clearly brewing.

The only hope to squelch wholesale inflation will be (1) a stronger U.S. dollar to push down commodity prices and (2) moderating energy prices. These two variables are likely to occur in the upcoming months, but for the near-term there is no doubt that the Fed will raise key interest rates at its March meeting.

I believe that the inflation reflected by higher prices at the pump may be fleeting, since crude oil prices continue to moderate as the U.S. ramps up its shale oil production. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) last week reported that U.S. shale crude oil production is expected to rise by 110,000 barrels per day in March. Further putting pressure on crude oil prices is the proposed U.S. budget deal that includes the sale of 100 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The EIA is forecasting that U.S. crude oil production will average 10.3 million barrels per day in 2018 and 10.8 million barrels a day in 2019, meaning the U.S. will rival both Russia and Saudi Arabia as the top producer of crude oil. As a result of all the new crude oil coming on line, crude oil prices will likely moderate at a level that should insure steadily profits for the energy sector while not causing inflation.

A possible reason that the Fed may hesitate raising key interest rates in May, after its March FOMC meeting, is that the Commerce Department announced on Wednesday that retail sales declined 0.3% in January, the largest monthly drop in 11 months and substantially below economists' consensus of a 0.2% rise. Slumping auto sales and home improvement store sales were largely responsible for the drop.

Also worrying is that December retail sales were revised down to "unchanged" from a previous estimate of a 0.4% increase and core retail sales (excluding gas stations, autos, and home improvement) declined 0.2%. As a result, economists are now trimming both their fourth-quarter and first-quarter GDP forecasts.

Finally, on Friday, the University of Michigan announced that its preliminary consumer sentiment index rose in February to 99.9, up from 95.7 in January. Sentiment is now at the second highest reading ever recorded and the highest reading in 14 years. Overall, it appears that the tax cuts have cheered up the American consumer. Interestingly, there were big gains in both the current economic conditions and expectations components, so that should bode well for continued strong first-quarter GDP growth.

Speaking of the new tax bill, the U.S. Treasury just announced a budget surplus of $49 billion in January, the first month under the new tax law. Tax receipts were $361 billion and expenditures were $312 billion. That won't happen every month because Congress just passed a new spending bill to keep the government running, but with corporations repatriating taxable cash from overseas, the Treasury will soon be bursting with large checks written by U.S. corporations that are bringing billions in cash back home from overseas.

