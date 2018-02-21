Euro Stoxx 50 Daily: Starting The Week In The Red Zone

Macro event: The vice president of ECB has been chosen, which should help Bundesbank Governor Jens Weidmann to become the new ECB chief in 2019.

Stock Market

European markets drifted lower Monday. Eurostoxx 50 declined by 0.6%. There were no major events, and the volumes for European markets were lower than usual because U.S. markets were closed for the President's Day holiday. The financial sector was the only sector that closed in the green zone. It was primarily due to a Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) stock rally. Other sectors declined by the end of trade session. The worst performer was the consumer discretionary sector, including automotive stocks such as Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY).

Figure 1. - Eurostoxx 50 one-day change by sector

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 2. - Eurostoxx 50 one-day best performers

Ticker Name Country Industry 1D change DBK GY Equity Deutsche Bank AG Germany Financials 2.1% VIV FP Equity Vivendi SA France Consumer Discretionary 0.5% MUV2 GY Equity Munich Re Germany Financials 0.4% CS FP Equity AXA SA France Financials 0.4% DTE GY Equity Deutsche Telekom AG Germany Telecommunications 0.2%

Source: Bloomberg

Figure 3. - Eurostoxx 50 one-day worst performers

Ticker Name Country Industry 1D change DAI GY Equity Daimler AG Germany Automotive -2.1% UNA NA Equity Unilever NV United Kingdom Consumer Staples -1.7% ENEL IM Equity Enel SpA Italy Utilities -1.7% BN FP Equity Danone SA France Consumer Staples -1.6% SGO FP Equity Cie de Saint-Gobcain France Industrials -1.4%

Source: Bloomberg

Daimler AG

U.S. investigators have detected software in Mercedes cars produced by Daimler AG that might have been used for the sole purpose of passing diesel emission tests, the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported, citing confidential documents. A Daimler spokesman said the documents have "selectively been released in order to harm Daimler and its 290,000 employees." Authorities are aware of the documents and no complaint has been filed. If the matter results in charges, it would be another blow to the German car industry in the U.S. In 2015, U.S. authorities found that German carmaker Volkswagen AG had used software in its vehicles to manipulate diesel emission tests.

Our view is that it seems to be an overreaction. Daimler has disclosed the U.S. probe of diesel engines. Moreover, Daimler also raised provisions of 14 billion euros to cover potential obligations from legal proceedings. Daimler could get much lower fines as diesel sales at Mercedes in the U.S. are just a small fraction compared to 20% diesel penetration at Volkswagen before the Diesel scandal.

Deutsche Bank

DB is going to cut at least 250 jobs across its corporate and investment banking units worldwide as a part of a cost-cutting program. It's in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs group-wide from 2015 levels, or around one in 10 staff, with 4,000 jobs expected to go in Germany. Deutsche bank published weak Q4 2017 results. The investment bank has struggled with weak trading conditions, especially at the end of 2017. Investors are waiting for some improvement in the trading segment; therefore, the cost-cutting program will unlikely help to revert stock to its January maximum (20% upside to current price).

Last week, Bridgewater CEO Ray Dalio disclosed short positions in European firms including Deutsche Bank, Allianz and Unilever (NYSE:UN). The total amount of the bet is approximately $22bn. Bridgewater's main focus is the companies that generate the majority of their business outside Europe. However, many of the hedge fund's short positions in Europe reflect the Euro Stoxx 50 Index, indicating that Bridgewater plays against the index but not individual stocks. Such disclosed short positions could create negative pressure on European stocks. However, we do not see any fundamental reasons to underweight the Euro Stoxx 50. The index has moderate valuation compared to the U.S. indexes, and there are currently good economic prospects and the potential of higher interest rates in Europe.

Economy

Eurozone ministers have agreed to choose Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos for the position of VP of the European Central Bank. The appointment is expected to take place in March. It will be the first time a Spanish person has gotten the seat since 2012. Guindos has been in Spanish government since 2011, where he led the economy through a banking bailout and out of a recession. Prior to that, he was the head of the Iberian unit of Lehman Brothers before the bank collapsed.

The appointment can provide some clues regarding the next ECB Chief because Draghi's term ends in 2019. The appointment of a southern European for VP could increase the likelihood that a German Bundesbank Governor Jens Weidmann could be elected as the new ECB chairman. There is the common view that a northern European could be elected as a new ECB chairman if the vice president is from a southern eurozone country. Moreover, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists, Weidmann is a strong favorite. Jens Weidmann is against loose monetary policy. He has opposed Draghi's QE program and bond-buying program. Therefore, we expect to see more aggressive monetary policy after 2019.

