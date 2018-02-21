PPL Corporation: Is It Too Good To Miss?

U.S. electric utilities bounced back last week after shedding 12.35% value over the past three months. The industry has underperformed the S&P 500 Index by a wide margin of 18.9% in the midst of rising interest rates. The spread between the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield and industry average dividend yield has decreased rapidly as of lately, making electric utilities less appealing to defensive investors. This correction in valuation levels, however, has unlocked buying opportunities.

PPL Corp. (PPL) is one of the electric utilities that are too good to miss after a three-month pullback. The stock is currently trading at relatively cheaper valuation levels as a consequence of a 19% decline over the past six months. Therefore, PPL is worth buying for a top-notch dividend yield of 5.02% with reasonable growth potential.

Lucrative but Risky

PPL has posted somewhat mixed financial results in the recent years. On average, its revenues have declined by 2.4% annually over the past three years, but operating income has increased at a mid-single-digit growth rate due to a spike in profit margins.

The diversification is not a norm in the electric power industry, but PPL is one of the outliers. The company generates around half of its total operating income from the U.K., which means its performance is quite sensitive to exchange rate risk. The ongoing weakness in revenue stream is partially attributable to the volatility of exchange rate. It will remain a concern in the midst of Brexit, but PPL has hedged its positions for 2018 and 2019.

The falling electricity demand is another challenge. The electricity consumption in the U.K. has dropped by 14.5% since the beginning of 2006, primarily due to increased use of energy-efficient equipment and lackluster industrial activity. As a result, Western Power Distribution (WPD), a subsidiary of PPL in the U.K., has registered a 0.9% compounded annual decline in Gwh electricity delivered over the past five years. The energy and emissions report estimates that electricity consumption will continue to decline over the next three years before starting to rise again.

The U.K. regulated distribution business is critical for future earnings growth due to its top-notch profitability. Western Power Distribution has generated an operating margin of 70.3% during the first nine months of 2017, significantly higher than 31.1% and 29.1% for Pennsylvania and Kentucky segments, respectively. Western Power Distribution currently earns revenue under RIIO framework, which will remain intact for eight years through the first quarter of 2023.

In addition to base revenue, the network operators can earn incentive payments, return on innovation funding and total expenditure performance under RIIO framework. As the focus is on incentives, innovation, and output, PPL has 33% of its total capital spending budget to Western Power Distribution. Therefore, the planned investments of $4.6 billion over the next four years will help earn total allowed revenue. Furthermore, the estimated eight-year average RoRE of 9.9% and continuously growing regulatory asset base will fuel PPL's bottom-line in the coming years.

The perception is that PPL is risky due to concerns over potential re-nationalization of energy companies in the U.K. It seems less likely that electricity distribution companies will come under the limelight, but the entire picture is not clear yet, and investors should remain cautious.

Seeking Stability

PPL has achieved fully regulated operations after realigning its portfolio in the U.S. from where it generates 70% of total revenue. Thus, the improved earnings visibility with the elimination of volatility risk associated with wholesale electricity prices will positively impact dividend growth.

PPL has performed quite well in its domestic market. Despite almost flat electricity demand, its revenues have increased at an average growth rate of 2.1% since 2014 due to higher average prices. The increase in annual base electricity and natural gas rates at Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company at an allowed return on equity of 9.7% will continue to fuel its revenue stream. Furthermore, a potential 10.4% increase in Virginia electricity rates will generate incremental revenues of $7 million annually, beginning from the second half of 2018.

The subdued load growth is a primary risk to revenue growth. In the U.S., total retail electricity sales fell 1.85% to 10.09 billion kWh per day last year due to lower consumption across all segments. In comparison, PPL has recorded a 4% decline in electricity delivered to retail customers during the first nine months of 2017. However, total kWh sales are expected to increase 2% in 2018 followed by a modest 0.48% growth in 2019. The long-term outlook is also positive. The Energy Information Administration estimates that electricity consumption will increase at an average growth rate of 0.9% by 2050. Thus, the steady growth in electricity demand will help drive sustainable revenue growth over the long run.

Source: EIA, AEO2018

Unlike other electric utilities, PPL has kept its capital spending almost flat. The company has increased capital investments at an average growth rate of just 1.4% over the past five years, significantly less than the peer group average CapEx growth rate of 7.6%. The spending momentum will remain intact as PPL intends to invest $12.48 billion over the next four years. The increase in regulated rate base due to further expansion of electricity and natural gas distribution networks in Kentucky and Louisville will fuel future earnings. Additionally, the planned investment of $2.1 billion in Pennsylvania transmission projects at a lucrative base ROE of 11.68% will help accelerate earnings growth.

The current capital expenditure program revolves around the improvement and expansion of transmission and distribution network. Recently, PPL has announced a plan to cut 70% of its carbon footprints by the end of 2050. The company will replace its fleet of coal-fired plants with advanced combined cycle gas-fired power plants and renewable energy in the coming years. Thus, it seems likely that the retirement of coal-fired plants will increase PPL's appetite for cash.

Cash Is King

On average, the large-cap electric utilities have registered a mid-single-digit growth in annual operating cash flows over the past four years. However, PPL's operating cash flows stream from continuing operations has improved modestly despite some sharp fluctuations. The operating cash flows are expected to grow steadily due to increased base rates in the U.S. and 13% to 15% return on equity from the U.K. regulated operations. However, like several other utilities, the free cash flows of PPL will remain negative with the continuation of CapEx plan.

PPL is a leveraged company with total debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3x. Currently, the total outstanding debt is hovering at $20.8 billion, down from $21.6 billion in 2013. The company plans to use a mix of debt and equity to fund its capital spending. The issuance of $350 in equity annually will help maintain its target capital structure and avoid deterioration of leverage ratios.

PPL is an attraction option for yield-seeking investors. After a sharp price drop, its dividend yield has spiked to 5.02%, which is considerably higher than the peer group average of 4.17%. The current payout ratio of 71%, which is slightly less than the industry average of around 76%, suggests that PPL can maintain a mid-single-digit dividend growth. In my opinion, PPL will raise the annual dividend to $1.64 per share for 2018, which is in line with its 3-year average dividend growth target of 4%.

Too Good To Miss

PPL has delivered mixed results in the recent years, and a drastic increase in financial performance is unlikely. However, continuously growing regulatory asset base, the potential increase in customer rates, and steady uptick in electricity consumption will help generate 5% to 6% compounded annual growth in per share earnings by 2020.

PPL looks undervalued based on the forward price to earnings multiple of 13.5x because the market is currently pricing electric utilities at a forward multiple of 15x. Thus, in my opinion, there is an 11% upside in PPL based on a target price of $35 per share, which combined with a dividend yield of 5% could generate a total return of approximately 16%. Therefore, I will suggest buying at current valuation levels.

