Applied Materials, Inc.: Time To Buy On Big Earnings And A Doubled Dividend
About: Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), Includes: LRCX
by: Gordon MacLean
Summary
AMAT is doubling it's quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.20.
The company just delivered one of it's best quarters ever.
Fundamentally sound in the strong semi-conductor industry.
Primed for a technical breakout in the coming weeks.
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is the world's leading supplier in semiconductor manufacturing equipment and stands out in a very hot industry by being well diversified in their business capabilities and products. They gain