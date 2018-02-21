Earnings Analysis | Technology

Applied Materials, Inc.: Time To Buy On Big Earnings And A Doubled Dividend

About: Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), Includes: LRCX
by: Gordon MacLean
Summary

AMAT is doubling it's quarterly dividend from $0.10 to $0.20.

The company just delivered one of it's best quarters ever.

Fundamentally sound in the strong semi-conductor industry.

Primed for a technical breakout in the coming weeks.

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is the world's leading supplier in semiconductor manufacturing equipment and stands out in a very hot industry by being well diversified in their business capabilities and products. They gain