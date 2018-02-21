The Office Depot Turnaround Has Begun
About: Office Depot, Inc. (ODP)
by: Silt Loam Investor
Summary
After merging with OfficeMax in 2013 the company has gone through a period of restructuring and store closures.
However this period is starting to end and Office Depot returned to profitability in 2016.
In 2017 a new CEO was hired with a strong desire to grow Office Depot based on selling services that can generate reoccurring revenue.
The company has acquired CompuCom and launched their new BizBox platform to accomplish this.
Background
Office Depot (ODP) has been plagued by sliding revenues over the past several years as competition for electronics and office supplies have been fierce. These forces led Office Depot to merge with