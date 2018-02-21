The Office Depot Turnaround Has Begun

Summary

After merging with OfficeMax in 2013 the company has gone through a period of restructuring and store closures.

However this period is starting to end and Office Depot returned to profitability in 2016.

In 2017 a new CEO was hired with a strong desire to grow Office Depot based on selling services that can generate reoccurring revenue.

The company has acquired CompuCom and launched their new BizBox platform to accomplish this.