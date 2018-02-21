Everybody's A Burrito Expert (Podcast)

This week's Behind The Idea discusses the 'psychological vice bucket' - as well as Bill Ackman's recent decision to step out of the spotlight, diversifying food safety risk, and other burrito-related topics.

It opens up an interesting window into investors' psychological biases and the way we incorporate new information into our decision-making.

Steven Moseley's article on Chipotle broke down the reflexive way investors reacted to news about the company over the last year.

It's a given that Chipotle's burritos are good, but that tastiness may cloud investor's reasoning about the stock.

Chipotle (CMG) announced the hiring of a new CEO last week, and the news has been a breath of fresh air for investors, or so the market reaction would suggest:

CMG Price data by YCharts

That's a big relief given what's happened to the stock over the past few years:

CMG data by YCharts

Chipotle has been a triumphant growth story this millennium. But the stock reversed course in 2015 due to well-publicized food safety concerns. In-store promotions and an aggressive PR campaign helped to calm investor stomachs after the initial scandal broke out.

But in 2017, the food safety story again reared its ugly head.

Amid the tumult, Steven Mosely argued in his debut Seeking Alpha article that investor reactions to emerging food safety reports didn't tell the whole story. It was an original way to look at the Chipotle story; it highlighted how easy it is to think you know a company well based on your own experience and biases.

So, this week's Behind The Idea investigates how everybody is a burrito expert, and what that means for Chipotle shares and for investing in general. Some of the topics covered:

The danger of knowing too much about a stock

What a high multiple does to a stock that has bad news

Why Bill Ackman made a good move recently (no, really)

How to diversify food safety risk, and the difference between consumers and investors

Chipotle's true edge

Have a listen and let us know what you think. This podcast is also available on iTunes (see here), and if you're so inclined, please rate us and leave a review. We're learning how to make these useful, so any feedback you have to share would be great as well, send Mike Taylor or me a direct message, or comment below.

And if there's an idea you'd love to see broken down on Behind The Idea, let us know!

If you have techniques for how to overcome burrito expert risk, opinions on Chipotle's prospects, or just suggestions on where to get a great burrito or a great gluten-free meal, spill the beans in the comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor Daniel have any positions in stocks named on the podcast.