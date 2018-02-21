Corcept Therapeutics Tanked 32% By Trivial Teva Generic Filing, Once In A Blue Moon Biotech Opportunity

Summary

Teva announced their ANDA submission for a generic formulation of Corcept's extremely profitable Cushing's drug on February 5. A major overreaction ensued, and Corcept's stock tanked 32%.

Corcept is currently conducting clinical trials for four compounds. Indications include Cushing's syndrome, multiple solid-tumor cancers, and others.

The company is currently self-sustainable. Corcept is fully funded going forward, including all trial expenses and commercial activity.

Revenue growth from $3,307,000 to $159,200,000 from 2012 to 2017.