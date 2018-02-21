Long Ideas | Services  | Canada

If You're Interested In The E-Commerce Space, Consider Shopify

|
About: Shopify Inc. (SHOP)
by: Walter Zelezniak Jr
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Walter Zelezniak Jr
Long/short equity, portfolio strategy, ETF investing, momentum
Summary

Shopify is a growing e-commerce company.

Shopify's business model is compelling.

Technically, Shopify is very bullish.

Risks of investing in Shopify are explored.

During the most recent stock market correction, I used the correction to add to some of my existing positions as well as to establish some new positions. For one of the new positions, I wanted