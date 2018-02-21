Low Volatility ETFs In Sell-Off
About: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), Includes: USMV
by: Ploutos
Summary
This article examines the performance of low volatility strategies during the recent equity market sell-off.
The unique combination of falling stocks and higher rates negatively impacted the strategy.
Investors examining low volatility strategies under too narrow of a time frame, or only considering absolute and not risk-adjusted returns may miss the strategy's merits.
While last week's equity market bounce back has put the recent correction further in the rear-view for some investors, there are still important lessons to be gleaned from the correction that can inform portfolio positioning.