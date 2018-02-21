Introduction

I have recently been writing a series of articles that examines how far some popular cyclical stocks that were recently reaching all-time highs could fall during a cyclical downturn. As an alternative to those cyclical stocks, I have been recommending a 50/50 mix of PowerShares S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) and Vanguard Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) because I think that they offer a good defensive position for the next bear market.

This article will examine how this 50/50 defensive ETF strategy performed during the most recent correction, and whether there are any warning signs that have emerged which show the strategy might not perform as expected during a bear market. There have been a few other SA contributors who have their doubts and at least one who is actively betting against the low-volatility strategy.

Their arguments are that 1) Low-volatility underperformed during the recent correction, 2) Low-volatility is over-valued and/or over-crowded, and 3) Low-volatility hasn't overperformed during backtesting.

Did low-volatility underperform during the correction?

I differ from many investors in that I do not have a lot of emotional attachment to the strategies I come up with and write about. While I don't like to be wrong about things any more than the next person, I sincerely want to know if I've made a mistake with my strategy as soon as possible so that I can correct course. The importance of analyzing our recent mini-correction is not to confirm whether the strategy I have suggested is correct--we won't know that until we have a true bear market and recover from it--but instead to look for any early warning signs that there might be something wrong with the strategy. In other words, if the stocks are behaving far differently than the strategy predicted, we might have a problem, and if that is the case, we need to identify that problem so we can correct it while there is still time.

Recently, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Bram de Hass published the article "Why Low Volatility Investing Doesn't Work". His basic thesis is that low volatility indexes like SPLV have become over-valued and over-crowded, and one of the key pieces of evidence Bram uses to support his thesis is that SPLV under-performed SPY during our most recent correction.

No surprise that the strategy doesn't live up to expectations. Last week the PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility Portfolio (SPLV) fell almost as much as the S&P 500 (SPY). The YTD graph clearly shows how it fall almost as hard while at the same time lagging significantly during the run-up:

His key evidence was a year-to-date chart of their performance:

SPLV data by YCharts

First, I want to thank Bram for his article. I actually like it when someone on the other side of an investment articulates the bear case against my strategies or stocks. Often it can help me identify blind spots I might otherwise have missed. However, I think Bram chose the wrong time frame for examining the SPLV vs SPY in order to get a glimpse of how they might fair during an actual bear market. The best time frame to look at in this case is the time frame of the actual correction of the SPY from top to bottom. The reason is for that is because this time frame is more likely to reflect the market movement during a longer bear market downturn. We want to examine what the market might look like while it's actually going down in order to see if SPLV offers any downside protection. If it doesn't, then that would be concerning to me. Let's look:

SPLV data by YCharts

During the actual downturn, SPLV did outperform SPY slightly. There certainly doesn't appear to be any indication that SPLV would perform worse than SPY during an extended downturn. Now let's turn to another aspect of Bram's thesis.

Sector weightings paint a picture of what's in here with nearly 20% utilities and over 20% financial services companies. There actually seem to be few banks among the financial services companies. I expect the ETF to perform horrendous in an environment of rising rates.

Keeping in might that the threat of rising rates is likely what sparked this last correction, let's look at the utilities ETF that makes up the second half of my defensive low-volatility ETF strategy Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU). Here are the betas of VPU's top ten holdings from Seeking Alpha's 'Key Metrics' data (Keeping in might that anything under 1.0 has lower volatility than the market.):

Ticker 36-month beta 60-month beta (NEE) .45 .53 (DUK) .39 .41 (D) .39 .49 (SO) .31 .35 (EXC) .63 .60 (AEP) .47 .51 (PEG) .53 .58 (SRE) .55 .63 (ED) .28 .33 (XEL) .39 .45

It would be hard to find another group of ten stocks with lower volatility (relative to the market) than these. Now let's see how VPU performed relative to the SPY during the mini-correction:

SPY data by YCharts

Even though the correction was likely sparked by the fear of rising interest rates VPU performed very well during the correction. So, it appears that there is no evidence that a strategy overweighted in utilities will underperform during a bear market based on the data from our mini-correction. But has low-volatility become an over-crowded trade? Has there simply been too many people who opted to go the low-volatility route? While I think there is some partial truth to this theory, it requires a closer look.

VPU data by YCharts

Looking at this chart, it seems really hard to make the case that it is the VPU and SPLV that are over-valued or over-crowded. The crowd, leading up to the correction, has actually totally disregarded the low-beta VPU, and simply kept following the trend with the low-volatility SPLV. It was the SPY that became over-crowded in late January if anything did. It's hard to interpret the chart any other way. (Keep in mind that I didn't write about and suggest the low-volatility ETF strategy until mid-January after we had seen some of this separation.)

The kernel of truth in the critique is that I think SPLV could have performed better. The key problem, in my opinion, was that there just hadn't been enough volatility in the previous year for the ETF to 'learn' which stocks were volatile and which were not. The way that the SPLV works is that it selects the least volatile 20% of stocks in the S&P 500 over the previous 12 months and then weights the less volatile of those 100 stocks even more. (Keeping in mind that unlike the 'beta' measurement of volatility which is measured relative to the market as a whole, my understanding of the SPLV is that the volatility is measured purely on each individual stock's trailing 12-month price fluctuations.) The SPLV reconstitutes and rebalances quarterly. February is one of the months it rebalances, but I don't know at what point in February it does that (It might have been on 1st of February, but the prospectus doesn't say for sure. I'm inclined to think that it hasn't rebalanced yet since the top ten holdings are the same as they were on 1/31/2018.). The next rebalance is set for May. This is important because we have finally had some volatility in the market that the SPLV will be able to 'learn' from. Up until late January, this market was setting historical records for low-volatility. And basically, ultra-low-volatility in the market can make a 'smart' ETF dumb if it's designed to learn based on volatility.

When I noted this in the comments of Bram's article, another SA contributor, Silent Trader, thought that the volatility experienced during the mini-correction might not be a good way to judge which stocks would hold up during a bear market because the mini-correction volatility was caused by the blow-up of short-the-VIX traders. Others have noted that the sell-off was widespread and tightly grouped. I disagree with these interpretations. My view is that certain names that were both dividend growth stocks and also well-known (as measured by their inclusion in the Dow Jones Industrial Index) were overbought and that they skewed SPLV downward more than we would expect. It was that group of stocks that made it look like there was no place to take shelter during the mini-correction. Here is how the stocks that were both represented in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) and the Dow Jones Industrial Index performed relative to the SPLV and SPY during the actual correction:

SPY data by YCharts

Only Wal-Mart (WMT) and Proctor & Gamble (PG) fared better than SPLV and SPY. The other large-cap, Dividend Growth favorites fared worse, many substantially so. What is interesting is that half of these stocks, P&G, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3M (MMM), and Coca-Cola (KO), were top-ten holdings of the SPLV going into the correction. They were likely responsible for SPLV not performing better during the correction. And while on one hand, it might be easy to dismiss the spread between SPLV and JNJ/MMM as only being 4%, I tend to look at it differently. I look at it as JNJ/MMM fell 40% more than SPLV. And if this same trend continued and the SPY fell 25%, then many of these DGI favorites would have fallen 32-35%. If you combine that with my base case that SPLV would likely fall only 20% in such a situation after it rebalances, we are looking at significant less downside to SPLV during a true bear market.

That said, I don't expect SPLV to be a miracle ETF that we can expect to significantly outperform during all parts of the business cycle. I am suggesting it as part of a larger investment strategy.

The Larger Strategy is Not Buy&Hold

Now it's important to put this all into perspective of the larger strategy I've been promoting. The first step of this strategy is to rotate out of high-flying cyclical stocks even if the stocks are of wonderful companies that we would prefer to own, and into a 50/50 SPLV & VPU mix. The goal of this is to get defensive in order to prepare for the next downturn. It's worth noting that when I write these 'How far can they fall?' analyses I take the expected future returns three years into the future of the stock under examination and subtract from them an estimated drawdown that might occur during a downcycle based on historical cycles. All of these stocks I've estimated so far have shown that they are likely to be worth less money than if we simply held cash should a bear market happen within the next three years.

For example, if stock ABC is $100 per share and grows 50% over the next three years to $150 per share, and then drops 50% in 12 months, then four years from now stock ABC will be available for $75, which is less than if we just held our $100 worth of cash for four years.

The alternative I have suggested is that we do not rotate into cash, but instead that we rotate into SPLV and VPU. The goal of this is to try to reduce the opportunity costs compared to cash if the market keeps going up for more than three years or rises at a faster rate than predicted. I don't expect the ETFs to fully keep up with the SPY.

The next stage of the strategy is not to rotate back into the SPY during a bear market, but instead to rotate into quality companies that are more cyclical than the SPY. Cummins (CMI), is a good example and may have already peaked this cycle. In my article "How far could Cummins fall?" published on January 22nd, I noted that it was subject to ~40% drawdowns during non-recessionary times, ~65% drawdowns during recessionary times, and that even if we built in strong growth and positive market sentiment Cummins investors would still be looking at large losses even if a bear market didn't begin until three years from now. Here is how Cummins has performed compared to the alternative ETFs since that article:

SPY data by YCharts

This is a good example of what we are trying to accomplish with this strategy. The SPLV/VPU combo fell -1.11% compared to SPY's -3.39%, but CMI fell far more than that at -12.6%. Even at this point we could rotate back into CMI and own 11% more shares than three weeks ago. (However, I expect this spread to widen to 40-50% in the event of a bear market, so I'm not buying Cummins, yet.)

So this isn't a buy&hold strategy. The goals are 1) keep up with a rising market better than a cash position since we don't know when the correction will happen, 2) experience a drawdown that is less than that of the target companies and the SPY, 3) rotate back into the target companies near the bottom of the cycle, and 4) have those companies recover at a rate faster than the SPY. If we can accomplish these goals then we will make a lot of money, but more importantly, if we fail, we probably won't underperform by much. Chances are, the worst case scenario would be average market performance or slight underperformance. It would probably look something like this:

SPY data by YCharts

This chart goes back three months, but it's possible it could be the same shape as a 3-year forward-looking chart. In this case, our target company rises faster than expected and even though it falls, it doesn't fall enough to offset those gains. Additionally, the SPY outperforms the SPLV during this period as well for the same reason. While this is a possible scenario over the next 3-5 years, I think it's unlikely. I think the SPLV will get smarter, and also that we are closer to a bear market than many think, perhaps more like 18 months or less, rather than 36 months or less. Only time will tell, of course, but nothing I've seen from our mini-correction makes me doubt my current low-volatility strategy yet.