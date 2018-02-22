Elevator Pitch

Premier Marketing Public Co. Ltd. (OTC:PKTUF) [PM:TB], a leading manufacturer and distributor of food products in Thailand, which owns the top fish snacks brand in Thailand, Taro, trades at a trailing P/E of 15 times, which represents a discount to where peers with inferior profitability are trading at. A 6.3% trailing dividend yield and a debt-free balance sheet further reduce investment risks for the stock. With Premier Marketing planning to launch its Taro fish snacks brand in China this year, the stock's valuation is likely to re-rate positively on expectations of higher revenue growth from overseas markets such as China.

I arrive at a target price of Bt17.82 for Premier Marketing by applying a forward P/E multiple of 18 times to my forecasted FY2020 EPS of Bt0.99. which implies a 40% upside to Premier Marketing's share price of Bt12.70 as of February 20, 2018.

Company Description

Started in 1977, Premier Marketing is a Thailand-listed food producer and distributor that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. Premier Marketing operates via two key subsidiaries, P.M.Food Co. Ltd [PMF], Premier Canning Industry Co. Ltd [PCI], which contribute approximately three-quarters and one-quarter of the company's revenue respectively.

PMF is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of fish snacks products both domestically in Thailand and overseas via export under the "Taro" brand (brand owner), and the distribution of third-party products in the snacks, confectionery, medicine, pastille, nutrition food, personal care and household product categories for both foreign and domestic companies such as Japan's Calbee (OTC:CLBEY) (OTCPK:CBCFF), Thailand's Osotspa and Lampang Foods via traditional trade and modern trade channels.

The revenue split between its own branded food products (primarily Taro fish snacks) and third-party products distribution is 45/55. PCI is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tuna related products such as ready-to-eat pouched tuna, canned tuna and tuna pet food, which are exported to overseas markets in Asia, Europe and Middle East.

In a nutshell, Premier Marketing has three key businesses, the production and distribution of its own Taro fish snacks (brand owner business), the distribution of third-party products, and the manufacturing and export of tuna-related products. I will evaluates these three businesses in greater depth in the sections that follow, to illustrate how the competitive advantages and resilience of these businesses have allowed Premier Marketing to consistently achieve ROEs in the mid-twenties (five-year average ROE of 26.1%) and be both profitable and free cash flow positive in every year for the past decade.

In terms of individual business segments, all three businesses boast similarly high levels of profitability, with PMF (sub-segment data for own brands and third-party branded products were not provided) and PCI delivering segment ROAs of 22.2% and 24.1% respectively for FY2017 (YE Dec).

Dominant Fish Snack Consumer Franchise

Premier Marketing is the brand owner for Taro fish snacks, which was first launched in 1983. The best validation of a consumer brand's brand equity is its market share stability, and Taro shines in this respect, being ranked as Thailand's leading fish snacks brand for the past five years (Nielsen data) with market share in excess of 70%. If I were to go back further in history, Taro's share of the fish snacks market ranged between 73% and 76% in the 2008-2011 period. Based on the latest market share figures I have access to, Taro's market share was 79% at the end of 2015.

Taking into account Taro's market share leadership for the past decade and PMF's high segment ROA of 22.2% (which includes third-party product distribution, the subject of the next section), it supports my view that there is an economic moat surrounding the Taro brand supporting the company's overall ROE (FY2017 ROE of 29.1%) and PMF's high segment ROA.

There are a few factors contributing to Taro's economic moat.

Firstly, Premier Marketing's Taro brand boasts high relative market share, and not just high absolute market share. Taro's domestic sales are roughly 7 times and 14 times that of competing brands Fisho (high single digit market share) and Bento (mid single digits market share). In FY2017, Premier Marketing spent Bt351.2 million or 8.4% of its revenue on selling expenses to market and build its products' brand (primarily Taro), which suggest that competitors like Fisho would have to invest a significantly higher percentage of their domestic fish snacks revenue to invest an equivalent amount in marketing.

This creates a virtuous cycle, where the runway market leader in fish snacks, Premier Marketing and Taro, can afford to invest significantly more in product marketing and brand building (but at a lower percentage of sales relative to competitors) to push further ahead of its competitors and gain more market share. As an example, Fisho spent a much lower Bt70 million in 2012 on a new marketing campaign.

Secondly, the age of the brand is critical in winning consumer mindshare. Taro was first launched in 1983, so it has been in the market for over 35 years. In contrast, Taro's biggest competitor, Fisho is only about half as "young" having started in 2000. The impact of a brand's heritage and history cannot be under-estimated, as Thai consumers currently in their twenties or thirties might have been given Taro fish snacks by their parents when they were kids, a time when the Fisho brand was not even in the market yet. In other words, Taro occupies a branding in the mind of consumers as literally the "fish snacks brand you grew up on."

Thirdly, Taro fish snacks are not out of place in today's consumer marketplace focused on health consciousness. Taro fish snacks are baked (instead of fried) product and are free of saturated and fatty acid fats with no preservatives and coloring added. Furthermore, since Premier Marketing controls the entire value chain for Taro fish snacks from raw materials sourcing to distribution and its manufacturing facilities have obtained the relevant food safety certifications like HACCP, GMP, ISO 9002, ISO 14001, consumers are likely to have greater confidence in the safety and quality of Taro products.

Taro Fish Snacks

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Overseas Growth Potential For Fish Snacks Brand Untapped

Euromonitor expects the Thailand savory snacks market to grow at a 6.3% CAGR (retail value terms) between 2017 and 2022 to reach Bt58.3 billion, of which the sub-category Other Savory Snacks (which includes dried fish snacks such as Taro, seaweed snacks and meat jerky/scratchings) is forecasted to grow at even faster CAGR of 11.0%. This faster expected growth rate for other savory snacks such as fish and seaweed snacks is not unexpected, as consumers become increasingly health conscious and substitute salty snacks like potato chips for healthier choices such as fish and seaweed snacks.

While the strong growth prospects for Thailand's Other Savory Snacks for the next five years is positive for Premier Marketing and Taro, I believe the fish snacks business' true growth potential lies with its overseas expansion plans. The company derived 77.8%, 12.2% and 10.0% of its FY2017 revenue from Thailand, Japan and other markets respectively. Most of the non-Thailand revenue is attributable to Premier Marketing's tuna export business, so Premier Marketing has lots of room to grow Taro's presence in overseas markets and it started doing so in an aggressive manner in the past one or two years.

Firstly, Premier Marketing began its overseas expansion initiatives for Taro with an eye on South-East Asia. In October 2016, Taro was launched in Laos, and a larger but cheaper version of its typical 7 grams Taro fish snacks pack called "TARO SUPER BIG (72g)” was introduced in mid-2017 in response to consumer demand. Premier Marketing also entered Vietnam for the first time last year, launching the Taro brand at Thailand Products & Food Fair in Vietnam in August 2017.

Next, Premier Marketing targeted Korea as a market to ride on the cheese food craze, as it introduced a cheese variant of its Taro fish snack called "TARO CHEESE COATED" in May 2017 and promoted this new product via social media campaign and in-store trials at major supermarkets in Korea.

TARO SUPER BIG (72 grams) Version Introduced In Laos

TARO CHEESE COATED Version Introduced In Korea

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Last but not least, Premier Marketing is making its foray into the China market this year in 2018, having identified an unnamed exclusive distributing partner in late 2017 and has began building brand awareness among the Chinese consumers by reaching out to in-bound Chinese tourists visiting Thailand by organizing sampling activities in retail outlets that Chinese tourists visit and advertising in travel magazines that the Chinese read. The chance of Taro gaining a strong foothold in China is very high due to two reasons.

Firstly, Thailand is a popular tourist destination for the Chinese, so a good number of Chinese are already familiar with Thai food and brands. Thailand had approximately 300,000 Chinese tourists visiting the country during this year's Chinese New Year, representing a 20% YoY growth. Secondly, another Thailand snacks company Taokaenoi, which specializes in the sale of seaweed snacks, already has China as its largest overseas market contributing more a third of the company's revenue. In comparison, both Premier Marketing and Taro do not generate any sales from China now.

Moreover, Euromonitor states in its August 2017 China Savoury Snacks report that "Savory snacks is a fragmented category in China, with the wide presence of a large number of domestic manufacturers." I view this as a positive for Premier Marketing and Taro, since it is easier for a foreign entrant to gain market share in a fragmented product category in China, as opposed to a company trying to dislodge Taro's dominant market position in Thailand's fish snacks market.

Furthermore, dried beef/pork is the mainstream product for the Chinese Savory Snacks sub-category, accounting for 47% of 2017 sub-category sales, which is three times as large as the sales of dried fish/seafood snacks in China, which suggests that the fish snacks market in China could be under-penetrated. Also, China's Other Savory Snacks sub-category is forecasted to grow at a 2017-2022 CAGR of 4.8% which seems to be lower (compared to Thailand) in percentage terms, but if one views the growth in dollar terms, things look very different.

China's Other Savory Snacks is expected to grow from RMB30.8 billion in 2017 to RMB39.0 billion in 2022. In local currency terms, RMB39.0 billion translates to Bt193 billion, or 7 times as large as the forecasted Bt24 billion size of Thailand's Other Savory Snacks market in 2022.

Third-Party Distribution And Tuna Export Businesses Have Differentiating Factors To Support High Profitability

As highlighted above, Premier Marketing also has a third-party distribution business (via subsidiary PMF) and a tuna export business (via subsidiary PCI). Both of them have delivered relatively high profitability as evidenced by the company's overall ROEs in the mid-twenties and FY2017 segment ROAs of 22.2% and 24.1% for PMF and PCI respectively.

Premier Marketing's third-party distribution business (see Appendix for examples of brands and products distributed) works with both foreign and domestic food manufacturers, but it has the greatest bargaining (and pricing) power with its small-to-medium sized clients. This is because these smaller food manufacturers lack internal resources and capital, so they are reliant on Premier Marketing to provide value-added services such as strategic planning, sales forecasting, production target estimates based on the company's own insights about the Thai consumer market via its own market leading Taro fish snacks business.

Another differentiating factor for Premier Marketing is the reach of its distribution network at 30,000 stores countrywide comprising traditional trade channels and modern retail trade. It is challenging for smaller food companies or foreign entrants to access or build a distribution network of comparable size.

Lastly, it helps that Premier Marketing only has a single dominant flagship brand/product Taro fish snacks, while its other brands like “King’s Kitchen” tomato sauce and “Coryfin C” candy are not market leaders in their respective segments. This means there is less product overlap and conflicts of interests between Premier Marketing and its trade partners, as opposed to other distribution companies with a diverse portfolio of market-leading brands.

The customer stickiness of Premier Marketing's third-party distribution business is validated by the CEO's comments at the 2016 AGM that "existing trade partners return to do business with the Company."

Similarly, Premier Marketing's tuna business is differentiated in two aspects. One is that half of the tuna business' sales are derived from a single Japanese customer, Nichimo, a leading Japanese trading firm, with a special arrangement that Nichimo sources the tuna on its own to sell to Premier Marketing for it to process the tuna into finished products. As a result, the tuna business bears limited commodity price risk and currency risk (both ends of the transactions, buying raw tuna and selling finished tuna products, with Nichimo are in U.S. dollars).

Also, Premier Marketing tuna products utilize yellowfin tuna, which is rarer, more premium and more expensive, as compared to skipjack tuna, the more common version of tuna accounting for 70% of canned tuna. A National Geographic article titled 'Tuna Lover's Dilemma: To Eat or Not To Eat' states that "with a firm texture and mild flavor, yellowfin tuna often appears on restaurant menus" and "a number of yellowfin populations are overfished now."

The same article describes canned skipjack tuna as "texture is often mushy, and the taste can be aggressively fishy." Restaurants or discerning individuals are unlikely to trade down from yellowfin tuna products, which supports the demand for Premier Marketing's higher quality yellowfin tuna end-products.

Undervalued At A Discount To Peers And Offers Consistent High Dividend Yield Supported By Debt Free Balance Sheet

Based on its share price of Bt12.70 as of February 20, 2018, Premier Marketing trades at the lowest trailing P/E of its Thai food peers, despite boasting the highest ROA and ROE in the peer group. Its dividend yield is also the highest among its peers and double that of the next highest yielding peer, Thai Union.

Symbol Stock Trailing P/E 1-Yr Forward PE Trailing Dividend Yield Gross Margin-trailing 12 month Net Profit Margin-trailing 12 month Asset turnover-trailing 12 month Return on average assets-trailing 12 month Return on average equity-trailing 12 month BAK:PM Premier Marketing PCL 15.43 n/a 6.3% 27.0% 12.0% 1.64 19.6% 29.1% BAK:OISHI Oishi Group PCL (OTC:OIHUF) 16.25 n/a 2.7% 37.9% 10.9% 1.41 15.4% 27.5% BAK:TU Thai Union Group PCL (OTCPK:TUFBY) (OTC:THFRF) 16.30 16.99 3.2% 13.6% 4.7% 1.01 4.7% 13.4% BAK:PB President Bakery PCL 21.10 n/a 2.6% 41.9% 18.3% 0.98 18.0% 22.5% BAK:MALEE Malee Group PCL 24.89 27.55 2.6% 28.8% 6.4% 1.55 9.9% 24.6% BAK:BJC Berli Jucker PCL (OTCPK:BLJZY) 49.31 41.61 0.9% 18.3% 3.6% 0.48 1.7% 4.4%

Premier Marketing offers an attractive 6.3% trailing dividend yield based on a Bt0.80 per share dividend payment for FY2017 (same dividend paid as FY2016). It has paid out dividends consistently in every single year since FY2009 and boasts dividend per share CAGRs of 11.5%, 23.2% and 35.6% for the past three years, five years and eight years respectively. Premier Marketing also has a debt-free balance sheet with net cash amounting to Bt264.4 million or Bt0.44 per share as of December 31, 2017.

Target Price

I arrive at a target price of Bt17.82 for Premier Marketing by applying a forward P/E multiple of 18 times to my forecasted FY2020 EPS of Bt0.99.

I forecast Premier Marketing to grow its top line by a three-year CAGR of 5.5% from Bt4.19 billion in FY2017 to Bt4.92 billion in FY2020, The three-year revenue CAGR of 5.5% is slightly higher than Premier Marketing's 10-year historical revenue CAGR of 4.6%, as I have high expectations of Premier Marketing making headway in foreign markets for its Taro fish snacks business.

I assume that Premier Marketing will maintain its net profit margin of 12.1% for FY2020, as the positive effects of operating leverage (e.g. addition of new third-party brand distribution contracts or increased sales of Taro fish snacks in Thailand have little associated marginal costs) are offset by additional marketing and promotional expenses to accelerate Taro's expansion into foreign markets, particularly China, in the next three years. This results in a FY2020 EPS of Bt0.99.

My target price implies a 40% upside to Premier Marketing's share price of Bt12.70 as of February 20, 2018.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Premier Marketing are changes in consumer preferences leading to loss of market share for Taro fish snacks, termination of distribution contracts for third party brands, and a larger-than-expected increase in tuna price (Premier Marketing is still exposed to tuna price volatility for the other half of its tuna business sales to non-Japanese clients where it has to source its own tuna).

Appendix: Third Party Branded Products Distributed By Premier Marketing

Source: Company Investor Presentation

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.