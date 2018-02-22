Company Overview

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is a spin-off company from Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG), which began trading on 1 December 2016. The stock initially suffered from an extreme lack of coverage, and we took advantage with our first-look exclusive coverage before bringing the idea public last April. We bought between $11 and $14, and exited last spring at $22.50/sh. Although the crude sector remains challenged and a large chunk of INSW's fleet needs to be replaced, I believe the valuations are simply too cheap to continue to ignore.

INSW's estimated net-asset-value ("NAV), which is similar to tangible book, is over $26/sh when joint venture valuations are included. This means that INSW trades at around 64% of NAV while the majority of peers trade closer to 90-100% of NAV. Due to the terrible rates and corresponding news flow in the sector, my current ‘fair value’ price target is $22.50/sh, which is just 85% of their correct worth if they divested their fleet today.

INSW has a current directly owned fleet of 46 vessels, which includes a recent purchase of six VLCC from Gener8 Maritime (GNRT) as part of their merger deal with Euronav (EURN). They also own 50% of a 2x FSO joint-venture and 50% of a four vessel LNG carrier fleet with long-term charters. INSW has approximately 29.1M shares outstanding for a market cap of $485M.

Latest Updates

This report builds upon our previous public coverage and multiple updates on Value Investor's Edge. I highly recommend reading our previous report for additional background information.

Although INSW hasn't yet released their Q4-17 results, they recently participated in an investor conference and the associated presentation contains helpful information. Obviously these are 'PR' functions and meant to shine the best light on the company, but facts are facts, and the valuation case is compelling. I've included some highlights below:

Fleet renewal is coming along well with ZERO dilution. INSW has grown the fleet by 39% in cargo capacity while decreasing the average age by two years, all with a balance sheet still around 50% leverage and no new equity. If fact, INSW repurchased 160k shares last quarter, and I'm hopeful we'll see much larger numbers for Q4-17.

Hidden value with their FSO joint-venture w/ Euronav. INSW's FSO joint-venture utilizes two of the largest vessels in the world (only 4 total ULCC hulls in existence, the other two are also owned by EURN and INSW) to create niche offshore production assets to serve Qatar Petroleum. This joint venture is debt free and producing $72M in annual EBITDA until 2022 ($36M per partner). Due to the strong economics of the Al Shaheen field, there is likely a minimum of a decade of contract potential thereafter. I previously valued INSW's 50% ownership of this JV at $175M in our April report, but I believe $200M is a more appropriate number.

Additional value from their Qatar LNG partnership. INSW and Nakilat Gas (Qatari LNG) own four modern LNG carriers with fixed charters to 2032-2033. Under fairly conservative assumptions, which includes scrapping at age 25 (these modern ships should easily do 30-35 years of service), I believe INSW's stake in this venture is worth at least $100M.

Bargain buy from Gener8 and EURN merger. INSW recently bought six eco-VLCC vessels for essentially all-time record low valuations. EURN didn't want to take a higher debt balance, allowing this deal to flow to one of the only players with cash and debt capacity. Euronav stole all the limelight with their merger news, but INSW made perhaps the savviest tanker purchase of the year.

Debt costs are going down even with higher leverage. INSW's solid balance sheet enabled them to conduct the aforementioned GNRT purchase without fresh equity, which increased their financial leverage. Despite this transaction adding debt, it actually reduced the weighted cost of debt due to the modernity of these assets and the overall conservative nature of their balance sheet. Even after growing tonnage by 39% in one year, INSW still has one of the best balance sheets in the industry

Upside leverage to improved markets is enormous. Even with INSW's conservative balance sheet, they still have significant upside if rates improve. As the slide below shows, a $10k/day TCE improvement across the fleet would lead to nearly $200M in cash flow, or over $6.60/sh. A return to 'normal' tanker markets could easily mean $10-$15k/day TCE improvements. In such a scenario, INSW would likely command $40-$50/sh, a 3x return.

Current Fleet Valuations

The latest report from VesselsValue shows a current fleet valuation of $861M, which does not include the six vessels bought from GNRT for $434M, nor the upcoming sales of three product tankers for $30M. The pro forma fleet valuation is nearly $1.27B.

Additionally, ISW owns 50% of a lucrative FSO joint venture, which is currently debt-free and around six months into a 5-year charter. I believe this venture is worth at least $200M as described above. They also own 50% of an LNG venture with Qatar Gas, which I have previously valued at $100M minimum based on future expected cash flows.

Balance Sheet Review

As of their Q3-17 report, INSW had roughly $411M in net debt. They subsequently sold $42M worth of vessels and paid $434M for six new VLCC, resulting in pro forma net debt of around $803M. When the JV valuations are included ($300M) and added to pro forma fleet valuations ($1.27B), this leads to a net debt-to-assets ratio (“D/A”) of around 51%.

With $1.57B in asset values, $800M in net debt, and 29.1M shares, INSW’s estimated net-asset-value (“NAV”) is nearly $770M or almost $26.50/share, for a current price to NAV discount of over 35%. INSW has consistently traded at a discount, but this is a near-record, especially considering their fleet transition and willingness to at least do at least slight share repurchases. I'm setting my target at $22.50, still allowing for a 15% NAV discount.

It's almost important to remember that although markets may be very difficult, and most peers might even see negative operating cash flows:

Tanker fleet valuations are riding near all-time lows and INSW's older vessels are already valued at demolition levels. Despite tough market conditions, INSW will almost definitely remain net cash flow positive, unlike peers, due to lucrative joint-ventures.

Key Risk Factors

The biggest risk factors for INSW are two-fold, further declines in rates and a collapse of recently elevated demolition values.

Current tanker earnings are very weak across the board, but especially for crude tankers. I believe it is extremely unlikely for INSW to post negative cash flows on a yearly basis due to joint venture contributions, but we could see further weakening. Such an outcome would lead to lower NAV levels due to declining cash balances. In absolute worst case scenarios, INSW could burn about $1/sh per year.

The bigger risk factor would be a decline in demolition rates since nearly 20 of their oldest vessels are already valued at these levels (again, vessels sit at nearly all-time lows, so investors are buying a discount to NAV on top of what is already a major discount). These ships are currently valued at around $200M, so if demolition rates crashed by 50% to also sit near record lows, NAV could be impacted by around $3.50/sh, bringing INSW's value closer to $23/sh.

I believe our price target already adjusts for these primary two concerns, but current pricing is far lower yet. Considering where we are on asset pricing curves, it is very difficult to calculate a scenario where $16-$17/sh makes sense for this stock.

Conclusion: 35% Upside Now, Up to 200% Bull Case

I believe our $22.50 'fair value' price target is very conservative and almost unfair to INSW considering their recent progress and already weak vessel valuation levels; however, this still provides for 35% of upside to current prices.

I believe our recent buy at $15.73 is one of the most attractive deals we've picked up in months, perhaps years. These current levels appear unsustainable and I believe there is at least 35% of upside even in fairly terrible markets. This firm has historically traded at far higher levels, but has fallen alongside overall sector sentiment. I expect valuations to revert higher as the market grows to appreciate their underlying potential.

If we get a tanker recovery in 2019-2020, this firm could eventually be a triple if asset prices adjust to long-term historical averages or INSW is valued on a reasonable P/CF or EV/EBITDA multiple.