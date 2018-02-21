Even If LG Chem Secures Lithium From Pilbara, It Won't Be Soon

Summary

There has been a recent excitement about LG Chem’s purported interest in securing spodumene concentrates from Pilbara Minerals to produce a considerable amount of lithium hydroxide starting in January 2020.

However, this company isn’t likely to be able to supply the material to LG Chem on time, which leads us to conclude that all the above mentioned hype was unjustified.

Lastly, the present contribution is aimed at showing the impact of speculative, not carefully scrutinized, news articles on stock price movement of lithium companies nowadays.