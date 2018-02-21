Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q4 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Tepper’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Appaloosa Management’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 02/14/2018. Please visit our Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q3 2017.

This quarter, Tepper’s 13F portfolio value increased ~50% from $7.12B to $10.73B. The number of holdings increased from 48 to 50. The top-five individual stock positions are Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA), and Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA). Combined, they account for ~40% of the 13F holdings.

New Stakes:

T-Mobile US (TMUS): TMUS is a 2.28% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $55 and $64.50 and the stock is currently at $60.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) Calls, and SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Calls: These are new long positions on sector index ETFs. EEM is a large (top three) stake established at prices between $44.50 and $48 and it currently trades just above that range at $49.54. XLE Calls & XOP Calls are very small positions at 1.35% and 0.70% of the portfolio, respectively, established this quarter.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) & Notes, Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), and MGM Resorts International (MGM): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions established this quarter.

PG&E Corp. (PCG), Venator Materials plc (VNTR), Vistra Energy (VST), CSX Corporation (CSX), and Cheniere Energy (LNG): These are minutely small (less than 0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes purchased this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

PNC Financial (PNC): PNC was a 1.75% portfolio stake as of last quarter. It was established in Q3 2016 at prices between $78.50 and $91 and increased by ~220% the following quarter at prices between $88 and $118. Last quarter saw the position reduced by half at prices between $121 and $135 and the disposal this quarter was at prices between $132 and $147. The stock is now at $159. Tepper realized gains.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): KMI was a ~1% portfolio stake first purchased in Q4 2015 at prices between $15 and $32. The position has wavered since. It was sold down by ~85% in H1 2016 at prices between $12 and $19. The three quarters thru Q1 2017 saw a ~250% stake increase at prices between $18 and $23 while the next two quarters saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $18.50 and $21.75. The elimination this quarter happened at prices between $16.75 and $19.25. The stock currently goes for $17.06.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): WHR was a ~1% of the US long portfolio position as of last quarter. Most of the original stake was from Q1 and Q3 2014 at prices between $127 and $159. Recent activity as follows: 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $128 and $192. Last three quarters saw another ~45% reduction at prices between $165 and $198 and the disposal this quarter was at prices between $161 and $186. The stock currently trades at $173.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI), Antero Resources (AR), Applied Materials (AMAT), CBS Corporation (CBS), Chesapeake Energy (CHK), General Motors (GM), Hain Celestial (HAIN), Peabody Energy (BTU), and Range Resources (RRC): These are very small (less than ~0.75% of the portfolio each) positions disposed this quarter.

Note: GM is a frequently traded name in Tepper’s portfolio.

Stake Increases:

Micron Technology: MU is the largest 13F position at 10.53% of the portfolio. The stake was built over the last five quarters at prices between $16.50 and $50. The stock is now at $44.21.

Facebook Inc.: FB is a large (top three) ~9% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $114 and $131 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $115 and $133. Last quarter saw a ~40% increase at prices between $148 and $174 and that was followed by a two-thirds increase this quarter at prices between $168 and $183. The stock currently trades at $177.

Note: FB has had several previous roundtrips in the portfolio: The latest was a fairly large 3.28% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2016 at prices between $94 and $116 and sold the following quarter at prices between $109 and $121.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ): QQQ is a large (top three) 8.42% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $130 and $144. Last quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $136 and $146 while this quarter saw a ~300% stake increase at prices between $145 and $159. The stock currently trades at $165.

Apple Inc.: AAPL is now a very large (top five) ~7% of the portfolio stake. The position was built over the last two quarters at prices between $140 and $164. This quarter saw a huge ~240% stake increase at prices between $153 and $177. The stock is now at $172.

Alibaba Group Holdings: BABA is a large (top five) ~7% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2017 at prices between $107 and $144. There was a ~20% increase this quarter at prices between $170 and $191 and the stock currently trades at $184.

Altaba Inc., previously Yahoo: AABA is a fairly large 5.77% of the portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $37.50 and $44. Q1 2017 saw a ~60% increase at prices between $38.50 and $47 and that was followed by a ~130% increase in the following quarter at prices between $46 and $56. There was a ~90% increase this quarter at prices between $65 and $73. The stock is now at $73.51.

Allergan plc (AGN): AGN is a fairly large 5.28% of the portfolio stake. It was built up over the five quarters thru Q4 2016 at prices between $188 and $323. The pattern reversed in Q1 2017: ~30% selling at prices between $210 and $250 and that was followed by another ~15% reduction the following quarter at prices between $219 and $249. There was another ~25% selling last quarter at prices between $203 and $256. The pattern reversed again this quarter: ~85% increase at prices between $164 and $211. The stock is now at $164.

Bank of America (BAC): BAC is a 4.72% position established in Q1 2017 at prices between $22 and $25.50 and reduced by ~30% last quarter at prices between $22.89 and $25.50. There was a ~170% stake increase this quarter at prices between $25 and $30. The stock currently trades at $31.97. BAC is a frequently traded stock in Tepper’s portfolio.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) Calls: The ~3% position in XLF Calls stake was established last quarter when it traded between $24 and $26. This quarter saw a ~40% increase as XLF traded between $26 and $28. It currently goes for $28.98.

NRG Energy (NRG) and Ally Financial (ALLY): These two positions had seen large stake increases last quarter. NRG stake saw a ~575% increase at prices between $16 and $26 while ALLY position saw a ~525% increase at prices between $20.50 and $24.50. Both positions saw incremental purchases this quarter. NRG and ALLY positions are now at 2.59% & 2.18% of the portfolio, respectively. NRG currently trades at $25.22 and ALLY at $28.67.

XPO Logistics (XPO): XPO was a minutely small stake last quarter. The position was built up to a ~2% of the portfolio position this quarter at prices between $64.50 and $92. The stock is now at $91.43.

Boston Scientific (BSX), Dollar General (DG), Energy Transfer Equity (ETE), HCA Holdings (HCA), Peabody Energy pfd Cnvrts, and Summit Materials (SUM): These small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) saw increases this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL): GOOG is a ~3.50% of the portfolio position. It has been a significant presence in the portfolio since Q1 2012 and the original purchase was at prices between $290 and $325. The stake has wavered. Recent activity as follows: Q3 2016 saw a 25% selling at prices between $692 and $787 while Q2 2017 saw a ~23% increase at prices between $824 and $984. This quarter saw a ~37% reduction at prices between $952 and $1077. The stock currently trades at $1095.

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP): ETP is a 1.37% of the portfolio position. The original stake is from Q4 2015 at prices between $28 and $47. The following quarter saw a ~200% increase at prices between $20 and $35. The pattern reversed in Q2 2016: ~30% selling at prices between $30 and $41. Q2 2017 saw another reversal: ~24% increase at prices between $18.50 and $24.50. There was a ~20% reduction last quarter at prices between $18 and $21.50 and that was followed by a roughly one-third selling this quarter at prices between $15.50 and $18. The stock is now at $18.55.

Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ): WPZ is now a small 1.34% portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q4 2015 at prices between $23 and $35. There was a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between $37 and $41.50 and that was followed by a ~50% reduction this quarter at prices between $35 and $40. The stock currently trades at $38.90.

United Rentals (URI): URI is a 1.22% position. The original stake was built over the three quarters thru Q2 2017 at prices between $72 and $129. There was a ~20% reduction last quarter at prices between $107 and $139 and that was followed by a similar selling this quarter at prices between $139 and $173. The stock is now at $168.

UnitedHealth (UNH): UNH is a 1.22% portfolio position built during the first three quarters of 2017 at prices between $158 and $200. The stock is currently at $229. There was a ~11% trimming this quarter.

Owens Corning (OC): The original OC stake was established in Q1 & Q2 2012 at prices between $29 and $37. Last five quarters saw a combined two-thirds selling at prices between $46.50 and $92. The stock currently trades at $87.44. Tepper is harvesting gains. The remaining position is at 0.85% of the portfolio.

Mohawk Industries (MHK): MHK is now a minutely small 0.18% position. The original stake was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $152 and $192 and increased by ~37% the following quarter at prices between $178 and $201. Q3 2016 saw a ~24% reduction at prices between $186 and $216. Last three quarters saw a combined ~88% selling at prices between $225 and $285. The stock is now at $250.

Note: MHK has seen several roundtrips. The last one was a very small stake purchased in Q1 2015 and disposed in Q3 2015.

Western Digital (WDC): WDC is a 0.44% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $35.50 and $51. It was reduced by ~21% the following quarter at prices between $43 and $59. Q1 2017 saw a ~16% increase at prices between $69 and $84 and that was followed by a stake-doubling in Q2 2017 at prices between $82 and $94. There was another reversal this quarter: ~77% selling at prices between $77 and $93. The stock is now at $84.91.

Atlantica Yield plc (AY): AY is a ~0.70% portfolio position purchased in Q4 2015 at prices between $14.50 and $21. 2016 saw an overall ~8% trimming and that was followed by a ~40% reduction last year. The stock is now at $20.40.

Note: Tepper owns ~3.5% of ABY.

Allstate Corporation (ALL), Centene Corp. (CNC), Huntsman Corporation (HUN), Kennametal (KMT), Southwest Airlines (LUV), Stryker Corp. (SYK), TerraForm Power (TERP), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): These are small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) that saw reductions this quarter.

Note: The minutely small 0.06% portfolio stake in WMIH Corp. (WMIH) was kept steady this quarter. Tepper has a ~3.6% ownership stake in WMIH.

