Summary

VEREIT is a a good deal on the sell-off.

VEREIT has an attractive reward-to-risk ratio and rather good dividend coverage stats for an 8 percent yielder.

Shares sell for merely ~9x run rate AFFO.

An investment in VER yields 7.9 percent.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) brings a lot to the table for income investors: The commercial property REIT has a widely diversified real estate portfolio, good portfolio stats, and an easily covered dividend. Though VEREIT