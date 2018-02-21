Vereit: If This Is Not A Good Time To Buy, Then I Don't Know
About: VEREIT, Inc. (VER)
by: Achilles Research
Summary
VEREIT is a a good deal on the sell-off.
VEREIT has an attractive reward-to-risk ratio and rather good dividend coverage stats for an 8 percent yielder.
Shares sell for merely ~9x run rate AFFO.
An investment in VER yields 7.9 percent.
VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) brings a lot to the table for income investors: The commercial property REIT has a widely diversified real estate portfolio, good portfolio stats, and an easily covered dividend. Though VEREIT