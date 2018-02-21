DAX Under Pressure, Investors Eye Fed Minutes

By Kenny Fisher

The DAX index has posted losses in the Wednesday session. Currently, the index is trading at 12,428.50 down 0.48% since the Tuesday close. On the release front, German and Eurozone Manufacturing PMIs slowed in January. The German PMI dipped to 60.3, shy of the estimate of 60.6 points. It was a similar story with the Eurozone PMI, which dropped to 58.5, shy of the estimate of 59.2 points. In the US, the key event is the Federal Reserve minutes from the January meeting.

It continues to be a blue February for the DAX, which has declined 6.2% so far this month. The correction on the US stock markets has sent European markets lower, although the DAX managed to gain ground last week, as European corporate earnings were generally strong. Will the stock market volatility resume? The markets are keeping a close eye on the Fed minutes, which could provide a hint of future rate policy. . Recent US numbers have been strong, and inflation indicators have been pointing upwards. This has raised concerns that the Fed may accelerate its pace of hikes, which triggered a sharp correction in global stock markets. The new chair of the Fed, Jerome Powell has tried to reassure the markets that the Fed is monitoring the situation, but it's doubtful that the Fed can do much to prevent volatility in the markets.

It's been a wild, wild ride for Bitcoin, the most popular virtual currency. Bitcoin has fluctuated between $900 and $19,000 over the past years. These wild swings have drawn the attention of policymakers and lawmakers, as there are growing concerns that virtual currencies could have a negative economic impact. France and Germany want to put virtual currencies on the agenda at the next G-20 meeting, and there is bipartisan support in Congress to adopt new rules to regulate virtual currencies. However, Draghi poured cold water on any ECB involvement, saying that it was not the ECB's responsibility to ban or regulate Bitcoin. Draghi added that the ECB was exploring the use of blockchain, a digital technology to monitor bitcoin transactions.

Economic Calendar

Wednesday (February 21)

3:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI. Estimate 60.6

4:00 German Flash Services PMI. Estimate 56.9

4:00 Eurozone Flash Manufacturing PMI. Estimate 59.2

4:00 Eurozone Flash Services PMI. Estimate 57.7

14:00 US FOMC Meeting Minutes



*All release times are EST

*Key events are in bold

DAX, Wednesday, February 21 at 8:50 EDT

Open: 12,451.96 High: 12,512.00 Low: 12,426.50 Close: 12,428.50

This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities. Opinions are the authors; not necessarily that of OANDA Corporation or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.