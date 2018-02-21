Lithium Investing: An Emerging Opportunity For Canadian Hard-Rock Miners

Summary
Argentina and Australia have benefited from a flood of new junior exploration companies and expansion at existing facilities.
The highest quality lithium projects in these key lithium regions have been claimed while demand for outlook continues to rise. Asian and European capital could begin to look at Canada.
Nemaska Lithium, North American Lithium and Galaxy Resources are drawing investment capital into the Province of Quebec. Jourdan Resources continues to explore property surrounding North American Lithium.
In the past few years, within the lithium industry, much of the news and investment capital has been directed towards junior lithium exploration companies focused on the Australian hard-rock and Argentine brine markets. Both