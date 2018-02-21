How To Verify A Buy Or Sell Rating Objectively

I explain here an important (free) tool I find useful, and use my most recent SELL rating for AXON and BUY for CRBP as examples.

I set out to find a way by which readers can evaluate objectively any rating they read in SA articles, or elsewhere.

Readers often question the validity of BUY or SELL ratings, and ask how useful they are in providing actionable information.

Biotech stocks are highly volatile due to their speculative nature, and for the most part, it is extremely hard to discern any meaning.

Clarity, Confusion or Treachery

I started to write for Seeking Alpha in July 2017, and I cover only biotech stocks, and mostly small cap companies. To date, I have published 22 articles and 11 blogs, which have included discussion of 18 companies. Since SA articles are all supposed to contain actionable information to help readers with their own DD, my articles are no exception. There were 2 companies which I estimated not to be good candidates for a long position (EDTXF, CTSO); 3 SELL ratings (PGNX, CAPR, AXON); and 8 BUY ratings (ATBPF, PFSCF, TSTIF, PLX, PSTI, TNXP, CATB, CRBP).

I have usually had very 'engaging' discussions with my readers, especially over those articles in which I estimated the companies not to be good candidates for a long position, or where I have given a SELL rating. Occasionally, readers of my BUY articles have criticized me for being not-bullish enough for their stocks, and have described me as a bear disguised as a bull.

Sometimes, readers message me privately to ask if I actually hold a different (private) view than those I stated publicly in my articles. For example, after I updated my rating for CAPR from a previous BUY to a SELL, a reader (a college student investing for the first time) messaged me to ask if I would invest $500k in it if I had the money. 'No', I replied, explaining that my article was really my assessment on this company as an investment opportunity.

More often, however, I receive public comments from readers who question both my intelligence (for having the view articulated in the article), and/or my integrity. Some seem to feel that I must be trying to manipulate the stock price for my own gain, or am secretly shorting the company, or wanting to acquire 'cheap' shares. [I did not know SA articles held such power.]

Finally, some readers said that, for them, the best strategy was simply to do the opposite of what SA articles said. If it's a SELL rating, they take it as a signal to buy and if it's a BUY, they take it as a signal to Sell.

Instead of providing some clarity to help with DD, it seems that SA articles are contributing to confusion, or taken as treacherous by many readers.

The tale of 2 ratings: SELL for AXON; BUY for CRBP

On Jan 10, 2018, I published an article in which I indicated that due to my doubts over the integrity of AXON team, I would not be an investor at any level.

On Jan 24, 2018, I further stated in my blog that AXON is a definite SELL for 3 reasons: 1. The integrity of the leadership is questionable. 2. The marginal efficacy data of Nelotanserin is worrisome. 3. The long-term viability of Axovant as a company in AD or LBD space is in great jeopardy.

Below is the AXON stock price action for the last month.

Please note that any reader who read my article on Jan 10 or my blog on Jan 24, and came to the same conclusion after their own DD, and took action to sell, would have prevented a further loss on Feb. 12, when the news of the resignations of the CEO and COO seemed to have been the cause of another significant drop to AXON's stock (in additions to two prior failed phase 2 studies).

Nevertheless, for some investors, my article, blog and the actual price action combined were still not clear or conclusive enough for them.

Here is one example of a reader's comment on the Feb 13, after my reply to his earlier question whether or not I would buy if AXON went under $1. My reply was that I would not invest in AXON at any level for the reasons listed above.

Indeed, AXON stocks could just be simply 'meaninglessly' volatile, as so many biotech stocks seem to be.

Have a look at the table below for AXON's price action over the past month.



During this period of time, there was one material news announced on Feb 12, stating that both the CEO and COO had resigned.

Not surprisingly, on Feb 12, AXON stock was down 19.9% (from $1.91 to $1.53) on this negative news, with a high volume (over 5M).

However, as one of my reader commented, the next day the stock was up 18.3% (from $1.53 to $1.81) on no additional news.

Let me pause now with AXON and turn to CRBP.

My article on CRBP was published on Feb 1, after the positive news of their receiving $25M grant from Cystic Fibrosis foundation for their phase 3 study on Jan 31.

My article indicated a Buy for CRBP, although I argued that the Buy rating was largely based on their other 3 indications in auto-immune diseases, which have very sizable market potentials with very little or no competition in terms of approved treatments, and not for their Cystic Fibrosis program.

Below is CRBP's price action in the last month.

And the table below:

Note that on Jan 30, the positive news day, CRBP was down over 11% (from $9.25 to $8.15) with a higher volume (4.3M), but unlike AXON, it did not rebound the next day, instead it dipped further down, a 7.9% (from $8.15 to $7.50) drop.

So to summarize the stock price action of AXON and CRBP around their material news days:

For AXON, the stock went down on bad news, and it bounced back up with no news the next day.

For CRBP, the stock went down on good news, and it went down further with no news the next day.

A very confusing situation indeed!

On a superficial level, it would appear that material news (good or bad) or the absence of any news did not lead to a meaningful price action.

Is volatility observed in biotech stocks simply too complex or random that one cannot discern any rationale behind these movement, even with material news?

If this is indeed the case, then those readers who find any rating of Buy, or Sell irrelevant at best are correct in their contempt . It would be like recommending people whether or not they buy, or not buy, a lotto ticket? It's all about luck!

What did the Smart Money do?

Something in me refuses to accept the above conclusion. So, I then went on to look for evidence to prove that biotech stocks are not lotto tickets: speculative, complex and volatile, yes; but random and meaningless all the time, no!

This is what I found.

In a website that is freely available to the public, Fintel publish information which they compile from the companies' SEC 13 forms which indicate the changes in institutional ownership in publicly traded stocks.

Here are two screen shots for AXON and CRBP institutional ownership changes in recent days (some columns have been removed for readability - see link below for full data).

(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: AXON)



(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: CRBP)

Green rows indicate new positions and red row indicate closed positions (-100%). White rows indicate changes within the established positions. [I find that Fintel's color system contained some errors. It is best to verify by the actual numbers and not rely on color alone.]

The screenshots above are not complete lists of all the changes in institutional ownership, but are used here to provide an example.

The 2 tables below list all the actions for AXON and CRBP's institutional owners reported from the published day of my blog (Jan 24) on AXON, and my article (Feb 1) on CRBP until Friday (Feb 16, 2018)

AXON Rating: SELL Action reported* (Jan 24-Feb 16, 2018) Number of Actions (N) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) 1. Closed a position 65 36.1% SELL

(1 + 2) 56.7% 2. Decreased an existing position 37 20.6% 3. Opened a new position 27 15.0% BUY

(3 + 4) 33.3% 4. Increased an existing position 33 18.3% 5. No change 18 10.0% 10.0% Totals 180 100% 100%

(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: AXON)

*Some institutional owners have taken action more than once during this period.

During the period between Jan 24 (when my SELL for AXON was published) to Feb 16, 56.7 % of actions were SELL, by either closing or decreasing their position.

CRBP Rating: BUY Action reported* (Feb 1-Feb 16, 2018) Number

of Actions (N) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) 1. Closed a position 8 8.7% SELL

(1 + 2) 29.4% 2. Decreased an existing position 19 20.7% 3. Opened a new position 25 27.2% BUY

(3 + 4) 60.9% 4. Increased an existing position 31 33.7% 5. No change 9 9.8% 9.8% Totals 92 100% 100%

(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: CRDP)

*Some institutional owners have taken action more than once during this period.

During the period between Feb 1 (when my BUY for CRBP was published) to Feb 16, 60.9% of actions were BUY, by either opening or increasing their position.





Discussion

I highly doubt that any of these institutional owners of AXON and CRBP read my SA article or blog. However, what is most important is the fact that their independent DD, which results from the research of their highly-paid (I expect), in-house analysts, had led them to the same conclusion as articulated in my articles.

My Sell rating for AXON corresponded with 56.7% of institutional owners' sell actions.

My Buy rating for CRBP corresponded with 60.9% of institutional owners' buy actions.

If the actionable information (i.e. a rating) contained in my article or blog is independently confirmed by the actual actions of the institutional owners of the stock in question, perhaps readers can benefit themselves more by considering my reports as they were intended: a help, rather than a mere exercise in futility or worse.

Similarly, this tool (i.e. verifying the actions of the institutional owners) is applicable to any rating by any author, in SA or elsewhere. It serves as independent, objective evidence, which can either confirm or contradict any rating put out by anybody. Granted, by the time the institutional owners take action, the window of (best) opportunity for discerning retailers has probably been missed. It nevertheless, serves as a significant tool for those who are unsure of the merit of one report versus another, or one author versus another.

Addendum:

For anyone interested, I applied this tool to my past Buy/Sell ratings (not including the 3 Canadian companies, because Fintel did not have the data).

I started from the date of publication of my articles (or when data is available) till Feb 16, 2018.

PGNX Rating: SELL Action reported (Sep 4, 2017-Feb 16, 2018) Number of Actions (N) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) 1. Closed a position 36 17.7% SELL

(1 + 2) 43.8% 2. Decreased an existing position 53 26.1% 3. Opened a new position 30 14.8% BUY

(3 + 4) 40.4% 4. Increased an existing position 52 25.6% 5. No change 32 15.8% 15.8% Totals 203 100% 100%

(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: PGNX)

CAPR Rating: SELL Action reported (Nov 24, 2017-Feb 16, 2018) Number of Actions (N) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) 1. Closed a position 4 15.4% SELL

(1 + 2) 19.2% 2. Decreased an existing position 1 3.8% 3. Opened a new position 7 26.9% BUY

(3 + 4) 50.0% 4. Increased an existing position 6 23.1% 5. No change 8 30.8% 30.8% Totals 26 100% 100%

(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: CAPR)

PLX Rating: BUY Action reported (Sep 28, 2017-Feb 16, 2018) Number of Actions (N) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) 1. Closed a position 14 26.4% SELL

(1 + 2) 49.0% 2. Decreased an existing position 12 22.6% 3. Opened a new position 7 13.2% BUY

(3 + 4) 28.3% 4. Increased an existing position 8 15.1% 5. No change 12 22.6% 22.6% Totals 53 100% 100%

(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: PLX)

PSTI Rating: BUY Action reported (Oct 17, 2017-Feb 16, 2018) Number of Actions (N) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) 1. Closed a position 11 20.0% SELL

(1 + 2) 38.2% 2. Decreased an existing position 10 18.2% 3. Opened a new position 14 25.5% BUY

(3 + 4) 43.7% 4. Increased an existing position 10 18.2% 5. No change 10 18.2% 18.2% Totals 55 100% 100%

(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: PSTI)

TNXP Rating: BUY Action reported (Oct 17, 2017-Feb 16, 2018) Number of Actions (N) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) 1. Closed a position 11 34.4% SELL

(1 + 2) 53.2% 2. Decreased an existing position 6 18.8% 3. Opened a new position 8 25.0% BUY

(3 + 4) 40.6% 4. Increased an existing position 5 15.6% 5. No change 2 6.3% 6.3% Totals 2 100% 100%

(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: TNXP)

CATB Rating: BUY Action reported (Oct 26, 2017-Feb 16, 2018) Number of Actions (N) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) Percentage of Total Actions (N/Total x 100%) 1. Closed a position 8 22.9% SELL

(1 + 2) 25.8% 2. Decreased an existing position 1 2.9% 3. Opened a new position 8 22.9% BUY

(3 + 4) 60.0% 4. Increased an existing position 13 37.1% 5. No change 5 14.3% 14.3% Totals 35 100% 100%

(Source: Fintel: Institutional Stock Ownership: CATB )

Final Notes:

These action counts are not weighted (i.e. those who sell (or buy) one share count the same as those who sell (or buy) one million shares).

Of three Sell ratings, CAPR contradicted the institutional owners' action.

Of five Buy ratings, TNXP and PLX contradicted the institutional owners' action.

The Confirmation rate: 62.5% (5 out of 8 of my ratings agree with institutional owners' actions).

