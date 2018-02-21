Summary

RAD shareholders no doubt are disappointed with the Albertsons deal, a mostly stock deal that values Rite Aid barely above $2 against the $9 originally offered by Walgreens.

But RAD stock simply wasn't as cheap as bulls believed.

More importantly, business has weakened, and the assumptions involved in the Albertsons deal reflect that fact.

It's a tough outcome given past trading - but what's done is done, and the combination doesn't look particularly attractive.